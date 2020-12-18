Philadelphia named top destination on Conde Nast Traveler's Gold List

Move over New York City — the city of brotherly love was named one of the coveted Best Destinations in the World by Conde Nast Traveler this year.

The luxury travel magazine placed Philadelphia alongside the eight top sites featured, such as Rome and St. Barts.

"There's really something special about Philadelphia, about the way it doesn't care for pretense or about what anyone else thinks of it," editor Bestsy Blumenthal said of the ranking. "I think about .... the essential, if flawed, sense of American history, the beautiful, dilapidated row houses that speak to the promise of equality we haven't yet reached as a country. Spiritually, it's my city."

Blumenthal praised Philly landmarks like Fairmount Park, the famous Museum of Art, the Schuylkill River trails, the Italian Market and Chinatown as reasons for the ranking.

Conde Nast unveils a series of hotel rankings each year — but this year the magazine decided to expand its ranking to include everything travel-related, from cruises to bars across the globe.

"In this year’s incarnation, we went beyond places to stay, including a range of experiences we consider truly exceptional—cruises, flights, restaurants, bars, destinations—along with the deeply personal reasons why we love them," the list said. "This was the stuff we daydreamed about in lockdown, and a few places we were actually able to visit—all that sustained us in a year of curtailed travel."

Washington D.C. was also named in the list, as well as Kauai, Hawaii, Peru, the Amalfi Coast and Waiheke Island, New Zealand.

Although travel is put on pause for the near future, many hope that it will start back up after the distribution of the vaccine in 2021.

In fact, travel agencies and airlines reported an increase in 2021 trip sales after the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

A dozen travel companies told the Washington Post they are experiencing booking increases for the second half of 2021. Sandals resort said it's experiencing a double-digit percentage gain in bookings for not just 2021, but into 2022 and 2023.

"With the most challenging environment comes the biggest opportunity for a return," Brad Tolkin, co-chairman and CEO of World Travel Holdings, said to the Post. "And I think it's going to be thunderous."

Despite the widespread eagerness to get back to traveling, experts caution travelers that vaccination won't necessarily mean things will go back to "normal."

The COVID-19 vaccine roll out will come with its own complications, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

It's too soon to say if those vaccinated can transmit the virus to others, so health officials say mask-wearing and social distancing will still be enforced into 2021 because not everyone can be vaccinated at once.

In Pennsylvania, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine outlined the state's phased Coronavirus vaccination distribution plan, which prioritizes health care workers and essential workers.