December 17, 2020

Brother and sister from Philly create canned mimosa

Mayne & Co. launches first product: a boozy brunch cocktail

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Modern Mimosa Courtesy of/Mayne & Co.

The Modern Mimosa is currently for sale online. It's made with Italian wine and California oranges.

Philadelphia natives Allie and Scott Griswold are the sister and brother team behind Mayne & Co. and its first product, the Modern Mimosa.

The canned mimosa is made with sustainably produced white wine from Italy and organic California orange juice. Each can is 10% ABV and 120 calories per serving.

RELATED: Food & Wine includes Philly cheesesteak in 'The Best Dishes We Ate in 2020' | Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event | Pivot Coffee and Soupery opening next door to Hawthornes

You can have the cocktail delivered to your door to pair with any brunch favorites you pick up from a local restaurant or make at home. One perk of the canned cocktail is that you don't need to open a whole bottle of Champagne to enjoy a solitary brunch drink in your pajamas.

The Modern Mimosa is being sold online as an eight-pack, 16-pack and 24-pack at $10 a can. Starting in 2021, it also will be in Di Bruno Bros. and a few other select wine wholesalers in the region.

Currently, there's also a holiday box available on the Mayne & Co. website. It includes an eight-pack of the canned mimosa, a mimosa scented candle, linen cocktail napkins, artisan truffles and a holiday notecard for $125 with complimentary shipping.

If you've been missing your usual brunch buddy during the pandemic, the gift set could be a thoughtful surprise for them.

While the Modern Mimosa is new, it isn't the only canned mimosa on the market. Ohza Mimosa debuted in 2019 and gained popularity through in-store and online sales.

With Mayne & Co. run by local entrepreneurs, however, the company's products are worth keeping an eye on through the new year.

