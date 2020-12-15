More Culture:

December 15, 2020

Pivot Coffee and Soupery opening next door to Hawthornes

Breakfast and brunch items will be available at the cafe's outdoor streetery, or to grab and go from the takeout window

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cafes
Pivot Coffee and Soupery Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco

A new concept from the owners of Hawthornes is a full service coffee and espresso shop, soup shop, bake shop and wine shop all rolled into one.

Restaurateurs Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico are opening Pivot Coffee and Soupery on Thursday. It will sell coffee drinks and a variety of soups, as well as breakfast sandwiches, pastries, hot cocktails and beer. Also, it will be a wine shop, with more than 100 bottles for sale.

The versatile, full service cafe is located next to Hawthornes, which the husband and wife duo also own in addition to Wine Dive, The Cambridge and Tio Flores.

RELATED: Window display on East Passyunk Avenue pays tribute to essential workers | The Good King Tavern launches après-ski weekends in Bella Vista

Pivot includes outdoor street seating and decorated pods to protect diners from the elements. To-go orders can be placed at the takeout window. The cafe will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reserved seating is available through Hawthornes on OpenTable for both neighboring concepts. Seating also will be available on a first come, first served basis. Delivery for most menu items will soon be offered through Door Dash.

"We spent months looking ahead, seeing where the trends are going, watching the data and talking to our team about what we could do to keep everyone employed and things operating through next summer at the very least," explained Fetfatzes about Pivot's concept.

All coffee drinks are priced between $2 and $4.50, and guests can request to get them spiked with alcohol to turn them into a hot cocktail.

Other seasonal cocktails, as well as mimosas, bloody marys, draft beers and wines by the glass, will be for sale, too.

Food options includes apple cider doughnuts, chocolate chip biscuits, a bagel and lox sandwich, a chicken and biscuit sandwich, tomato basil bisque, beef chili and spicy Fishtown chowder.

"You can literally get a spiked hot chocolate, bottle of wine, loaded egg sandwich, a chowder, a griddled and buttered corn muffin and a bloody mary for take away all at the same time," said Fetfatzes "I really haven’t seen any coffee shop have the range we can offer."

Pivot and Hawthornes will team up for the holidays, too, with a special menu of sweets and treats. All items are available for pre-order currently through Hawthornes' website until Sunday, Dec. 20.

Pivot's website will launch over the weekend. The cafe is located at 738 S. 11th St. It plans to open Thursday despite expected snow on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Below are some photos of the space and menu items.

Pivot Coffee and SouperyCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Pivot has a takeout window for guests grabbing coffee and breakfast to go.


Pivot Coffee and SouperyCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Pivot will feature at least six types of soup that will rotate. The starting lineup includes roasted corn and crab chowder, roasted cauliflower bisque, tomato basil bisque, beef chili, spicy Fishtown chowder and French onion.


Pivot Coffee and SouperyCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

The frittata sandwich includes spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp cheddar, poblano aioli and a garlic bagel.


Pivot Coffee and SouperyCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Guests can pair bagel sandwiches with soups for a hearty lunch during the winter months.


Pivot Coffee and SouperyCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Pivot's selection of wine is mainly focused on being affordable and accessible.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cafes Philadelphia Restaurants South Philly Soup Brunch Breakfast

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page regarding the Eagles' options with Carson Wentz
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Prevention

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine also safe and effective, FDA analysis shows
FDA Moderna vaccine

Weather

Significant snowfall forecasted to hit Philly region on Wednesday
nws winter storm warning.png

NBA

What to watch for in Sixers' preseason opener vs. Boston Celtics
19_Sixers_defense_Embiid_Harros_Scott_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Television

12-year-old from Pa. to compete on Food Network's 'Kids Baking Championship'
15_121718_HolidayStock_Carroll.original.jpg

Holiday

El Camino selling cocktails with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots
Toys 4 Tots Benefit

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved