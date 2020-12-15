Pivot Coffee and Soupery opening next door to Hawthornes

Restaurateurs Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico are opening Pivot Coffee and Soupery on Thursday. It will sell coffee drinks and a variety of soups, as well as breakfast sandwiches, pastries, hot cocktails and beer. Also, it will be a wine shop, with more than 100 bottles for sale.

The versatile, full service cafe is located next to Hawthornes, which the husband and wife duo also own in addition to Wine Dive, The Cambridge and Tio Flores.

Pivot includes outdoor street seating and decorated pods to protect diners from the elements. To-go orders can be placed at the takeout window. The cafe will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reserved seating is available through Hawthornes on OpenTable for both neighboring concepts. Seating also will be available on a first come, first served basis. Delivery for most menu items will soon be offered through Door Dash.

"We spent months looking ahead, seeing where the trends are going, watching the data and talking to our team about what we could do to keep everyone employed and things operating through next summer at the very least," explained Fetfatzes about Pivot's concept.



All coffee drinks are priced between $2 and $4.50, and guests can request to get them spiked with alcohol to turn them into a hot cocktail.

Other seasonal cocktails, as well as mimosas, bloody marys, draft beers and wines by the glass, will be for sale, too.

Food options includes apple cider doughnuts, chocolate chip biscuits, a bagel and lox sandwich, a chicken and biscuit sandwich, tomato basil bisque, beef chili and spicy Fishtown chowder.

"You can literally get a spiked hot chocolate, bottle of wine, loaded egg sandwich, a chowder, a griddled and buttered corn muffin and a bloody mary for take away all at the same time," said Fetfatzes "I really haven’t seen any coffee shop have the range we can offer."

Pivot and Hawthornes will team up for the holidays, too, with a special menu of sweets and treats. All items are available for pre-order currently through Hawthornes' website until Sunday, Dec. 20.



Pivot's website will launch over the weekend. The cafe is located at 738 S. 11th St. It plans to open Thursday despite expected snow on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Below are some photos of the space and menu items.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Pivot has a takeout window for guests grabbing coffee and breakfast to go.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Pivot will feature at least six types of soup that will rotate. The starting lineup includes roasted corn and crab chowder, roasted cauliflower bisque, tomato basil bisque, beef chili, spicy Fishtown chowder and French onion.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco The frittata sandwich includes spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp cheddar, poblano aioli and a garlic bagel.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Guests can pair bagel sandwiches with soups for a hearty lunch during the winter months.