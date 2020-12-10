The Good King Tavern launches après-ski weekends in Bella Vista

French-inspired pub The Good King Tavern is bringing après-ski to Philadelphia.

Beginning Saturday, it will offer the cozy and fun vibes of a post-ski party in the French Alps, but no need to hit the slopes first to enjoy the merriment.

Après-Ski at The Good King Tavern will take place Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. There will be plenty of raclette, a delicious melty cheese, and vin chaud, also known as mulled wine.



The tavern also has added two new menu items. There's a breakfast sandwich and a cheesy, French-inspired hot dog.

The upstairs wine bar, le Caveau, will have a pop-up bottle shop downstairs at The Good King Tavern for guests to shop. The bottles will be categorized by price point (under $20, under $30, under $40) and there will be some fancier varieties that can be picked up for special occasions.

As for the outdoor dining set up, there are insulated pods with heaters under the awning, as well as patio and street seating with heaters.

The Good King Tavern is located at 614 S. 7th St. Reservations can be made online.