White Dog Cafe invites guests to come to New Year's Day brunch in their pajamas

White Dog Cafe is throwing its annual pajama party on New Year's Day. The dog-themed restaurant invites all to wear their slippers and loungewear to brunch. Even the servers will be in PJs for the occasion.

The three Delaware County locations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 for breakfast favorites and mimosas. There are White Dog Cafe locations in Haverford and Wayne. The newest restaurant in Glen Mills is now open, too.

The White Dog Cafe in University City is the only one that isn't participating. It's temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia.

Reservations are encouraged for New Year's Day brunch. The suburban locations will offer to-go food and drink, as well.

White Dog Cafe features a menu filled with local, seasonal and organic items. Some favorites include the Kennett Square mushroom soup, Green Meadow Farm double cheddar burger, avocado BLT and speciality French toast.



Guests can also enjoy a bloody mary, mimosa or espresso martini. Mocktails are available, too.

