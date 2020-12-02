Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street

Di Bruno Bros. has opened a pop-up, outdoor holiday market near its bottle shop in the heart of the Italian Market.

Visitors can shop for cheese, charcuterie, antipasti, snacks, sweets, gourmet gift boxes and wine.

There's also an area for guests to sit and sip on beer and wine while enjoying cheese and charcuterie boards. The pop-up features live music and a large, twinkling Christmas tree, as well.

On weekends, there will be raclette grilled cheese on brioche, Kennet Square mushroom soup and raclette with house-made chips. Rotating local vendors will stop by the pop-up on weekends, too, including Maidencreek Co., Aurora Grace Chocolates and Farmer Jawn.

The 9th Street holiday market is open daily and is following all COVID-19 safety measures and restrictions. For those who would rather shop Di Bruno Bros. from home, there's a new shopping app with pickup and delivery available.

The pop-up's hours are listed below, along with some photos of the space.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Courtesy of/HughE Dillon The pop-up is located at 920 S. 9th Street. The employees' parking lot was converted into the outdoor holiday market.

Courtesy of/HughE Dillon The pop-up is open daily through the holiday season.