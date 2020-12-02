More Events:

December 02, 2020

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Food & Drink
Di Bruno Holiday Market Courtesy of/HughE Dillon

The Di Bruno Bros. holiday market features a wide range of gourmet gift boxes and cheese collections for everyone on your list. The pop-up in the Italian Market is open daily.

Di Bruno Bros. has opened a pop-up, outdoor holiday market near its bottle shop in the heart of the Italian Market.

Visitors can shop for cheese, charcuterie, antipasti, snacks, sweets, gourmet gift boxes and wine.

RELATED: Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs | Festive brews available on the Bucks County Ale Trail

There's also an area for guests to sit and sip on beer and wine while enjoying cheese and charcuterie boards. The pop-up features live music and a large, twinkling Christmas tree, as well.

On weekends, there will be raclette grilled cheese on brioche, Kennet Square mushroom soup and raclette with house-made chips. Rotating local vendors will stop by the pop-up on weekends, too, including Maidencreek Co., Aurora Grace Chocolates and Farmer Jawn.

The 9th Street holiday market is open daily and is following all COVID-19 safety measures and restrictions. For those who would rather shop Di Bruno Bros. from home, there's a new shopping app with pickup and delivery available.

The pop-up's hours are listed below, along with some photos of the space.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Di Bruno Holiday MarketCourtesy of/HughE Dillon

The pop-up is located at 920 S. 9th Street. The employees' parking lot was converted into the outdoor holiday market.


Di Bruno Holiday MarketCourtesy of/HughE Dillon

The pop-up is open daily through the holiday season.


Di Bruno Holiday MarketCourtesy of/HughE Dillon

Shoppers can take a break to enjoy food and drink at spaced out tables.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

