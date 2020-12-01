More Culture:

December 01, 2020

Festive brews available on the Bucks County Ale Trail

Check into five participating breweries and you'll score a free T-shirt

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bucks County Ale Trail Courtesy of/Visit Bucks County

Winter brews are available for pickup along the Bucks County Ale Trail. Breweries include Broken Goblet, Free Will, Vault and Neshaminy Creek.

Thinking of gifting beer to a friend or family member this winter? Giving them a six-pack of their favorite brew is straightforward and easy, but if you don't know what to get or really want to impress them, try a craft beer from a local brewery.

Many breweries have released festive beers for the winter, and you can pick up some really unique ones on the Bucks County Ale Trail this holiday season.

More than 20 breweries are located in Bucks County, including Broken Goblet, Neshaminy Creek, Free Will and Vault.

If you visit five or more to pick up beer, you'll get a free Ale Trail T-shirt. This could be a perfect bonus gift for the avid beer drinker in your life, or a nice keepsake for yourself.

free digital passport is used to check into each spot. A printed passport also can be picked up at any of the participating breweries that you can have stamped along the way.

Some wintertime brews available on the Ale Trail that you may want to check out include Sugar Shack, a brew with coffee and maple syrup; Franklin’s Cookies with Vanilla Crème Brulee, a sweet treat better than milk and cookies; and Peel & Petal with chamomile, orange and coriander.

A full list of top seasonal brews available at the local breweries is available online from Visit Bucks County.

If you pick up some of these beers for your friends and family, they'll definitely appreciate the extra effort.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

