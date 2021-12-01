Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs

Local Philadelphia business Crumb and Cow, owned and operated by Kristen McCoy, is creating holiday cheeseboards and gift boxes that you can order online.

Crumb and Cow's limited-edition Mad Elf box includes a cheese marinated in Tröegs Independent Brewing's Mad Elf beer, a bold Belgian-style ale made with cherries and honey, as well as pistachio goat cheese truffles and other delicious treats. A small box is $70 and a large is $90.

McCoy also plans on introducing other holiday boxes and gifts this December.

The non-seasonal menu includes cheeseboards that would be great to give (and get) this winter, too. There's the Let It Brie, Whatever Floats Your Goat, Thanks For Everything and Olive You, each packed with cheese, meats, jams and other accompaniments.

"I always say the more on the board the better. I love when you can't see even an inch of the board," said McCoy, who started her business in May, offering Instagram-worthy spreads that are easy to transport in cardboard boxes.

"[The boxes] have really been convenient for 2020, when people are looking for individual servings and takeout," she explained. "This is kind of like a level up on traditional takeout."

Her business has recently created boxes for virtual birthday parties and virtual bridal showers. She's also been asked to provide boxes for a few weddings coming up this summer.

McCoy mainly shops at local stores for the cheeses used by Crumb and Cow, picking up selections at places like Di Bruno Brothers and Reading Terminal Market.

In order to create a great cheeseboard, she suggests having a variety of two to three types of cheeses – ranging in milk type, taste and texture – and two to three types of meat.

"Next, you’ll want to think about spreads and sides. I like to go by the 'SSCT Rule.' That's sweet, savory, color and texture," said McCoy.



Sweet picks could be things like honey and fruit. Savory selections could include olives, a roasted eggplant spread and pickled jalapeños.

As for color, McCoy suggests using sugared cranberries for your winter board, and always including something with crunch for texture.

"To level up your holiday board, try adding some rosemary, small ornaments and candy canes," said McCoy.

She also recently posted a cheese and charcuterie wreath to the Crumb and Cow Instagram, which could serve as inspiration for anyone eager to create a board at home.

Of course, it's always easier to leave it to a professional. To order from Crumb and Cow, it's as simple as picking which box and picking which size you want online.

"I've had a lot of help from family and friends, but really I'm running the show by myself," said McCoy. "I want to thank everyone who is supporting my small business, and also all the small businesses operating during these times."