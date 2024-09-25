One-third of Americans don't get enough iron; here's how much you need — and foods that contain it

Pregnant women, premature babies, women with heavy periods and people with certain diseases, such as cancer and heart failure, are at high risk for iron deficiency. But a new study has found that many more people may have iron deficiency than previously thought – as many as 1 in 3 Americans.



Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston analyzed data from more than 8,000 adults in the U.S. and found that 14% of people did not have enough iron in their bodies, a condition known as absolute iron deficiency. The researchers also found that about 15% of people had enough iron but that their bodies couldn't absorb or use it efficiently, a condition known as functional iron deficiency.