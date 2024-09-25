More Health:

September 25, 2024

One-third of Americans don't get enough iron; here's how much you need — and foods that contain it

Increased screening for the deficiency, which can cause anemia and other health complications, is needed, a new study concludes.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Food
Iron Deficiency Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Many more people in the U.S. may be iron deficient than previously thought, according to a new study. Iron is necessary for the circulation of oxygen in the blood and for a healthy immune system. The body absorbs the mineral through foods such as meat and leafy greens.

Pregnant women, premature babies, women with heavy periods and people with certain diseases, such as cancer and heart failure, are at high risk for iron deficiency. But a new study has found that many more people may have iron deficiency than previously thought – as many as 1 in 3 Americans.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston analyzed data from more than 8,000 adults in the U.S. and found that 14% of people did not have enough iron in their bodies, a condition known as absolute iron deficiency. The researchers also found that about 15% of people had enough iron but that their bodies couldn't absorb or use it efficiently, a condition known as functional iron deficiency.

MORE: The 988 suicide lifeline doesn't always connect callers to nearby help — an issue the FCC seeks to change

"Further research on the role of functional iron deficiency in adverse health outcomes and on iron deficiency screening strategies is needed," the researchers wrote in the study, published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open. They used data from the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey 2017 to 2020 for the research.

Having enough iron is essential because it helps make a protein in red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. Iron is also an essential factor in maintaining a healthy immune system, according to the American Red Cross.

Getting too little iron in the short run does not necessarily produce symptoms, but over the long term, iron deficiency can cause anemia. Iron deficient anemia is when red blood cells become smaller, have less hemoglobin and therefore carry less oxygen through the blood. Iron deficient anemia in infants and young children can cause learning difficulties, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Tiredness, weakness and difficulties with concentration and memory are symptoms of iron deficient anemia. People with iron deficiency also may have trouble combating illness and regulating body temperature.

Since the body does not produce iron, people have to absorb the mineral through food. Meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, leafy green vegetables, nuts, dried fruit, kidney beans, edamame and chickpeas are all good sources of iron, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Eating citrus fruit and other foods high in Vitamin C helps with iron absorption.

Sometimes health professionals will recommend that people who are iron deficient take supplements. But too much iron can be dangerous, leading to adverse reactions such as constipation and vomiting, as well as inflammation of the stomach lining and ulcers.

The NIH recommends the following average daily amounts of iron:

• Birth to 6 months, 0.27 mg
• Infants 7 to 12 months, 11 mg
• Children 1 to 3, 7 mg
• Children 4 to 8, 10 mg
• Children 9 to 13, 8 mg
• Boys 14 to 18, 11 mg
• Girls 14 to 18, 15 mg
• Men 19 to 50, 8 mg
• Women 19 to 50, 18 mg
• Adults 51 and older, 8 mg
• Pregnant teens and women, 27 mg
• Breastfeeding teens, 10 mg
• Breastfeeding women, 9 mg

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Food Philadelphia Pregnancy Vegetables Supplements Meat Beans Fatigue Anemia Nuts

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease
Carroll - Independence Blue Cross

IBX expands member options for faster access to behavioral health services, to support their whole health journey

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bob & Barbara's must tear down streetery in legal battle with city

Bob Barbara's Streetery

Men's Health

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Addiction

More than half of U.S. jails don't provide medication to treat opioid addiction

MOUD

Food & Drink

Little Walter's chosen among New York Times' top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

little walter's new york times

Phillies

Phillies drop John Kruk-narrated Red October hype video

Phillies NL East Win Bryce Harper

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in October

John Mulaney Atlantic City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved