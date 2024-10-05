Halloween-themed improv and variety shows to spook Center City in October

A mix of screams and laughter will come out of Center City, courtesy of 10 upcoming shows from Philly troupe Crossroads Comedy Theater.

The lineup primarily consists of Halloween-themed improvisational showcases with horror elements. Performances are from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 26, with all taking place at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake on 302 S. Hicks St.

Programming begins with "28 Scenes Later: A Spoopy Themed Improv Jam" on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. for free. The event will allow people with any or no experience with improv comedy to participate. At 8:30 p.m., "Blackout: Improv Inspired by Spooky-ish Stories" will feature "Philly's best improvisers" crafting original scenes from real-life scary tales. Admission is $10.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., the "Borrowed Time Comedy Showcase" ($10 admission) will have acts produced outside of Crossroads. At 8:30 p.m., local comedian Martha Cooney will host "Nitty Gritty: Philly Frights" ($12 admission), where performers share scary tales from their lives.

An improvised murder mystery called "Gasp!" ($10 admission) will begin Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Performers for the whodunnit show will know their fates at the beginning but improvise their ways to the end. Then, the troupe Not Yet Rated will create a new horror "movie" before audiences' eyes in "An Improvised Horror Comedy" at 8:30 p.m. ($15 admission). They will do additional shows on Friday and Saturday, also at 8:30 p.m.

A variety show called "The Sideshow Halloween Special" ($15 admission) on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. includes improv, sketch comedy and dancing. In a deviation from the programming, a show called "Porn Stash" ($12 admission) at 10 p.m. will focus on sex education in a safe and entertaining environment.

Family-friendly improv show "Trick and Treats" ($15 admission) will invite audiences of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m., and the lineup ends with "Study Hall-oween: Comedy Inspired by Spooky Lectures" ($15 admission) at 7 p.m.

Crossroads Comedy Theater was founded in 2021 by Philly improv artist Mike Marbach. The company has produced live shows, podcasts and improv comedy workshops.

Tuesday, Oct. 22-Saturday, Oct. 26

Various times and prices

The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake

302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia