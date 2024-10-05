More Events:

October 05, 2024

Halloween-themed improv and variety shows to spook Center City in October

Crossroads Comedy Theater will blend horror and humor in a series of 10 performances in the course of a week at the Drake.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
Crossroads Comedy Theatre Halloween Mike Marbach/Crossroads Comedy Theatre

Crossroads Comedy Theatre will have 10 Halloween-themed shows at the Drake throughout October, many of which will combine humor and horror. Pictured above are performers Wilfredo Diaz and Matt Garren.

A mix of screams and laughter will come out of Center City, courtesy of 10 upcoming shows from Philly troupe Crossroads Comedy Theater.

The lineup primarily consists of Halloween-themed improvisational showcases with horror elements. Performances are from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 26, with all taking place at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake on 302 S. Hicks St.

MORE: Animals will feast on pumpkins during three weekends in October for the annual Boo at the Zoo

Programming begins with "28 Scenes Later: A Spoopy Themed Improv Jam" on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. for free. The event will allow people with any or no experience with improv comedy to participate. At 8:30 p.m., "Blackout: Improv Inspired by Spooky-ish Stories" will feature "Philly's best improvisers" crafting original scenes from real-life scary tales. Admission is $10.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., the "Borrowed Time Comedy Showcase" ($10 admission) will have acts produced outside of Crossroads. At 8:30 p.m., local comedian Martha Cooney will host "Nitty Gritty: Philly Frights" ($12 admission), where performers share scary tales from their lives.

An improvised murder mystery called "Gasp!" ($10 admission) will begin Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Performers for the whodunnit show will know their fates at the beginning but improvise their ways to the end. Then, the troupe Not Yet Rated will create a new horror "movie" before audiences' eyes in "An Improvised Horror Comedy" at 8:30 p.m. ($15 admission). They will do additional shows on Friday and Saturday, also at 8:30 p.m.

A variety show called "The Sideshow Halloween Special" ($15 admission) on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. includes improv, sketch comedy and dancing. In a deviation from the programming, a show called "Porn Stash" ($12 admission) at 10 p.m. will focus on sex education in a safe and entertaining environment.

Family-friendly improv show "Trick and Treats" ($15 admission) will invite audiences of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m., and the lineup ends with "Study Hall-oween: Comedy Inspired by Spooky Lectures" ($15 admission) at 7 p.m.

Crossroads Comedy Theater was founded in 2021 by Philly improv artist Mike Marbach. The company has produced live shows, podcasts and improv comedy workshops.

Crossroads Comedy Theater Halloween Shows

Tuesday, Oct. 22-Saturday, Oct. 26
Various times and prices
The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake
302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Comedy Philadelphia Improv Halloween Center City Holidays

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Weather

PSPCA takes in dogs from Tenn. shelter after Hurricane Helene

PSPCA hurricane dogs

Sponsored

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Wellness

People who live near airports get worse sleep — and may not realize it

Airplane Noise Sleep

TV

An 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' crossover is on the way

Abbott Elementary Always Sunny

Phillies

The top 10 Phillies playoff home runs from the 2020s

Bryce Harper Swing of His Life

Holiday

Animals will feast on pumpkins for 3 weekends at Boo at the Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo Halloween

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved