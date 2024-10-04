Animals will feast on pumpkins during three weekends in October for the annual Boo at the Zoo

Bats, bears and hippos will be chomping on pumpkins at the Philadelphia Zoo for three weekends in October as part of its annual Halloween festivities.

This year's Boo at the Zoo will be held every Saturday and Sunday between Oct. 12 and 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets range from $19 to $29.

Visitors can enjoy the zoo's autumn and holiday decor while taking part in trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and a chance to see festive feedings.



Philadelphia Zoo members can enter the park at no additional cost and have access starting at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 20 and 26. There will be a sensory-friendly hour with fewer crowds and quieter noise on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.



The pumpkin feeding schedule on Saturdays is as follows:



• 10:00 a.m. – Rodrigues fruit bats inside the Rare Animal Conservation Center

• 11:00 a.m. – Giant tortoises at Reptile House

• 11:15 a.m. – Andean bear in Bear Country

• 2:30 p.m. – Gorillas at Primate Reserve

• 3:00 p.m. – Hippos in African Plains

Sundays will have a different schedule:

• 10:00 a.m. – A cat in Big Cat Falls

• 1 1:15 a.m. – Sloth bear in Bear Country

• 11:30 p.m. – Turkey vultures near Back Yard Kitchen

• 2:30 p.m. – Ossabaw Island hogs by KidZooU

• 2:00 p.m. – Orangutans at PECO Primate Reserve

Along with the Halloween celebrations, visitors can also see the zoo's latest addition: an endangered Sumatran orangutan baby boy named Jambi that was born in July.

Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 12-27

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | $19-$29; free for members

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.