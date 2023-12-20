More Health:

Philly has become more inclusive to people with sensory sensitivities – and is being recognized for its efforts

More than 16,000 employees have been trained to assist residents and visitors who become visually or audibly overstimulated in certain environments

By Chris Compendio
Philly Sensory Bag provided image/KultureCity

Philadelphia officials have worked to make the city more inclusive to people with sensory processing disabilities. Those efforts have included handing out sensory bags, like the one pictured above, that contain items like noise-cancelling headphones at city-sponsored events.

Philadelphia is the first U.S. city to become certified as sensory-inclusive, a distinction that follows several efforts aimed at making the city more welcoming to people with sensory processing disabilities. 

An estimated 17% of Philadelphia's population has a disability – more than any other major city in the United States, according to city data. That figure includes people with autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder – health conditions that can make people sensitive to certain environments. People with these conditions can become overwhelmed or overstimulated visually or audibly, and potentially experience extreme levels of anxiety or stress.

People can manage these sensations by using a variety of techniques and tools. Noise-canceling headphones or earbuds can help people who are sensitive to sound. Sunglasses can help people who are overwhelmed by intense and bright lights. People also can take breaks from their activities and remove themselves from overstimulating spaces to take a breath in silence. 

These are just some of the techniques that people with sensory-related disabilities can take to manage their symptoms. But community organizations can provide helpful resources, too – and many in Philadelphia have done so.

The nonprofit KultureCity, which awarded the city its sensory-inclusive certification, has given similar certifications to several Philadelphia venues. The organization works to make places more inclusive to people with sensory-processing disabilities. 

At City Hall and Penn Live Arts, people with sensory-related challenges can ask for support and directions from staff. They also can pick up "sensory bags" that include items like headphones and fidget toys, and take advantage of quiet sensory rooms.

Amy Nieves, the executive director of the Office for People with Disabilities, detailed the city's sensory inclusion efforts during a news conference Tuesday. More than 16,000 city employees – about 70% of the city's workforce – have received training on how to help people with sensory challenges. And the city has created mobile sensory stations and sensory bags to be used at city-sponsored events. 

Outside of the city government, the Eagles Autism Foundation is among the organizations that have sought to make Philly more accessible to people with sensory sensitivities. Lincoln Financial Field is a sensory-inclusive certified venue that allows fans to grab sensory bags and use a sensory room, which was built with KultureCity in 2019 and refreshed in September.

Tourist attractions like the Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the National Constitution Center provide guidance for visitors with sensory disabilities and have specific times or days set aside for these visitors. The Kimmel Center is among the cultural venues that provide sensory kits and offer sensory-friendly experiences for certain performances.

