Popcorn for the People to open on South Street in March, employing staff with autism

Popcorn for the People, the nonprofit that employs adults with autism and other disabilities, will open its planned storefront on South Street on March 1, officials said.

Founded in New Jersey in 2014, the organization has a mission to fill employment gaps for people with disabilities, who often struggle to find jobs that offer flexibility and a living wage. The shop in Philadelphia is opening in the former Wawa at Ninth and South Streets. It's part of a partnership with Wawa, the Eagles Autism Foundation and Nouryon.

Popcorn for the People will hire local adults to cook, prepare and package popcorn for sale at games and local community events. The nonprofit already has a popcorn stand at Lincoln Financial Field. The South Street location will be a production facility and is currently hiring staff.

“Partnerships like this are an example of the amazing things that can be accomplished when everyone’s mission is aligned,” Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, said in a statement.

Hammond added the production facility will strive to build "a culture of inclusion and acceptance" for neurodiverse people in Philadelphia.



Popcorn for the People sells gluten-free and kosher popcorn with flavors including caramel, kettle, classic butter, dark chocolate espresso, french toast and more. Some flavors are also vegan. Currently, Wawas in Media, Wayne and Philadelphia sell its popcorn and Wawa expects to sell the popcorn at 20 stores by the end of the year.

“It is exciting to know that Wawa’s repurposed Center City store will create new employment opportunities and further position Philadelphia as a city of inclusion," said Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens



Studies have found as many as 85% of college-educated adults with autism are unemployed, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Popcorn for the People was founded by Steven Bier, Barbie Zimmerman-Bier and their son, Samuel, who has autism and faced challenges finding work in adulthood.

The Eagles first partnered with Popcorn for the People in December 2019, as the nonprofit's first professional sports team partner. At Lincoln Financial Field, $1 from each sale goes to the Eagles Autism Foundation.