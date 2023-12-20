Two dead after Action News' Chopper 6 helicopter crashes in South Jersey

Two crew members of Action News' Chopper 6 were killed Tuesday night when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area in South Jersey, the station said early Wednesday morning.

A pilot and a photographer from 6ABC's news team were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore around 8 p.m. when the helicopter went down in the Pine Barrens in Burlington County.

The crash site is near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Middle Road in Washington Township, the station said. The names of the two crew members had not been released early Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was last in the air over Wharton State Forest before it crashed, the news station reported. New Jersey State Police responded to the scene to investigate the wreckage.



Other Philadelphia news stations are covering the crash, and NBC10 reported

The cause of the crash is now under investigation with the Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board.

6ABC said it leases Chopper 6 from North Carolina-based U.S. Helicopters Inc. The helicopter that crashed was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR.

Aerial coverage from Chopper 6 became has been a part of 6ABC's news coverage in 1980, and Action News was the first Philadelphia TV station to use a helicopter.

Members of Action News offered condolences early Wednesday in posts on X, formerly Twitter.



