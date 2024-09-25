More Events:

September 25, 2024

It's Halloween all October at Franklin Square with Spooky Mini Golf, fountain light shows and free pumpkins for kids

There's also trick-or-treating for children 10 and younger on Oct. 26, and for the adults, the new Boo-zy Bar.

Franklin Square creates Spooky Mini Golf with Halloween decorations and strobe lights from Oct. 1-31.

Franklin Square creates Spooky Mini Golf with Halloween decorations and strobe lights from Oct. 1-31.

Franklin Square transforms for Halloween in October starting next week when the park's mini-golf course invites brave souls to putt among skeletons and cobwebs.

From Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 31, the park at 200 N. Sixth St. again hosts Spooky Mini Golf. The course will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m., and it is recommended to play after sundown to get the full effects of the strobe lights and fog machines. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased online.

MORE: The city's Halloween pop-up bars are opening, ushering in spooky season's nightlife

While golfing, check out the 186-year-old Franklin Square fountain, the oldest public fountain in the United States. Every 30 minutes the fountain will perform light and water displays in time with music.

Franklin Square's October festivities also include the new Boo-zy Bar, open Thursdays through Sundays from 6-9 p.m., adjacent to the mini-golf course, and a pumpkin patch where children 10 and younger can get free pumpkins to take home and decorate. The pumpkin patch is only open Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Also for kids ages 10 and younger, there's Franklin Square's Trick-or-Treat Street on Saturday, Oct. 26, with games, bubbles, music and candy for the children. This event is free but capacity is limited. Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their children in advance. There also will be a limited number of free tickets available on the day of the event.

Franklin Square and the Betsy Ross House, at 239 Arch St., are teaming up to offer the Spooky Twosome package. For $30 per person, get a round of Spooky Mini Golf and a ticket to the Betsy Ross House's "Bloodletting & Burials." Hear graveside tales of Philly's "gruesome history" of infection and tour the historic house. The deal is only available Saturdays, from Oct. 5 through Oct. 26.

Spooky Mini Golf

Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 31
6-9 p.m. | $12 for kids, $15 for adults
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia

