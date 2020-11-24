Drive-in theater at the Navy Yard to stay open through end of 2020

The Philadelphia Film Society's drive-in theater at the Navy Yard originally only planned to run from August through October, but has now announced it will stay open through the end of 2020.

Both new releases and holiday classics will be screened. This December, "Elf," "Love Actually," "A Christmas Story" and other seasonal favorites can be viewed from your car.

As for new releases, they include director Ryan Murphy's "The Prom" with Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington; Chadwick Boseman's final film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," a Netflix adaption of a play about the famed blues singer starring Viola Davis; and superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984."

Details on when the upcoming December movies will be shown at the PFS Drive-In can be found below. Tickets can only be purchased online. The price is $12 for adults, $8 for PFS Members and $7 for children ages 12 and under.

Holiday Movies

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" – Thursday, Dec. 3

"A Christmas Story" – Saturday, Dec. 5

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" – Saturday, Dec. 12

"Love Actually" – Thursday, Dec. 17

"Elf" – Saturday, Dec. 19

All of the holiday picks will begin at 6 p.m.

New Releases

"The Croods: A New Age" – Opening Nov. 25

"The Prom" – Opening Dec. 4

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" – Opening Dec. 4

"The Midnight Sky" – Opening Dec. 11

"News of the World" – Opening Dec. 25

"Wonder Woman 1984" – Opening Dec. 25

The drive-in will be open Thursday through Sunday until Jan. 3, 2021. All titles and showtimes will be listed online. After a short winter break, the PFS Drive-In will return in March 2021 for another run.