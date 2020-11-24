Give a gift from a Philadelphia small business this holiday season

We're rapidly approaching the gift-giving season, and that means it's time to come up with a plan on where to shop and what to buy. Don't leave trying to find the perfect present until the last minute.

Having a holiday shopping plan is especially important this year, as COVID-19 has forced many to pivot from shopping in-person to shopping online with curbside pickup or delivery.

That doesn't mean you have to stick to buying from Amazon or other major retailers, though. Small Business Saturday is coming up on Nov. 28, encouraging people to spend their cash at local stores.

Shopping local can really help small businesses, especially this year. Many are hoping an influx of holiday spending will help them make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic.



In our roundup below, we've listed products from five Philly businesses that can be purchased online and would make great holiday gifts.



1. Franklin & Whitman is a skincare and haircare brand that's vegan and cruelty-free. The products are handcrafted in Philadelphia and named after different neighborhoods or parks in the city.

Recently, the brand released its first-ever shampoo and conditioner called Bella Vista. Featuring a reinvigorating scent of rosemary, mint and orange zest, the all-natural formula is gentle enough for any hair type and is sulfate-free.

The shampoo and conditioner are sold separately at $29.95 per bottle. A portion of every purchase from Franklin & Whitman is donated to dog rescue organizations – so it's a gift that keeps on giving.



2. If you follow the Elevated Angles Instagram account, you're likely familiar with the Philly-based company's stunning aerial photography of the city. Prints are available to purchase online, ranging from $30-$200 depending on size and photo quality. You can also buy canvases, too.

Because people aren't able to travel safely and many are working from home, one of Elevated Angles' photos would make a great addition to a friend's makeshift desk at their apartment, or the home of a family member who recently left the city.

There are also shots of some of the local Shore towns, which would be perfect to give a loved one who spends their summers at the beach.

Elevated Angles also is committed to giving back to the community. On its website, the company pledges to give 5% of revenue to addiction treatment, with money going to Caron Treatment Centers.

3. Harriett's Bookshop is one of several amazing Black-owned bookstores in Philadelphia. The shop, owned by Jeannine A. Cook, opened earlier this year.

There's a wide selection of titles, so if you have any readers in your life, you'll be sure to find something for them. A new release like "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V. E. Schwab, "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, or "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama would make a good gift.

Harriett's also sells gift cards if you would rather let the reader pick their own book.

4. The Little Apple Store in Manayunk is a good place to browse if you're not sure what to buy because they have a lot of options. Their curated selection includes ornaments, jewelry, home goods, candles and apparel.

"We proudly feature unique finds from local artists and crafters, as well as small businesses from around the country," states the website.

One very 2020 gift you could buy is a $15 Philadelphia-themed mask from the store. It's both useful and fun, and definitely a step up from the novelty socks usually gifted to that person who's always hard to shop for (we all have one in our lives).

Another option is a $12 Gritty coin purse that reads "Philly's Most Wanted Treasure." It's one of those things that you don't know you need until you see it.

5. Moon + Arrow Boutique is another great place to search for gifts when you want to purchase multiple things for multiple people at once. Trendy products available from the store's curated selection include hand sanitizer, barrettes and sweatpants.

Currently, the store is highlighting two brands by local female artists – Brass Arrow and Curious Clay – but there's plenty more to look through online, as well.

Before checking out online, you may want to also purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win a Moon + Arrow goodie bag filled with products from various Philly makers. All proceeds from the November raffle will go R.I.S.E., an Indigenous-founded initiative.

An added bonus: if you plan on using curbside pickup, you can get 10% off with code "curbside" online.

Help bring attention to any of your favorite local businesses that we didn't mention in this article by sharing their name in the comments section below.