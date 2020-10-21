Christmas Village will return this winter with modified layout

Philadelphia's Christmas Village, one of the city's most beloved holiday attractions, will return this winter. However, it's going to look very different in its 13th season.

There will be a modified layout, as well as extensive safety precautions, due to COVID-19.

For 2020, the outdoor, German-style market at LOVE Park will feature a one-way path to allow for proper social distancing while shopping. There will be signs directing guests and sanitizing stations throughout.

Only about half of the usual amount of vendors will be open. In addition, all vendors will be spaced at least 10 feet apart from each other.

Visitors can still dine on Christmas Village's popular European dishes, including bratwurst, raclette cheese and schnitzel, but in a fenced-off and crowd-controlled outdoor food court with spacing between tables. The waiting area for the food court will enforce social distancing.

Seasonal drinks like hot chocolate, mulled wine from Chaddsford Winery and local craft beers courtesy of Bar Hygge/Brewery Techne will be available, too.

"With the changes this year, and with safety as our top priority, we strongly encourage weekday visits this year. With many people working from home and having flexible schedules, we want to remind everyone that we are open seven days a week and there are less crowds Mondays to Thursdays," said Christmas Village president Thomas Bauer.

He also reiterated the importance of wearing a mask when visiting and staying "one Christmas tree length" away from other guests.

"Santa will indeed be watching – and the rules will be enforced," Bauer said.



Preview Weekend at Christmas Village will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 22. Then it will officially open for the season on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 26. The market's last day will be Christmas Eve.

Christmas Village's hours of operation are listed below.

Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be vendors at both LOVE Park and nearby, outside City Hall. More details on the market can be found on the official website.