Details of 2020 Holiday Lights Tour announced by Founding Footsteps

The popular BYOB Holiday Lights Tour by local sightseeing company Founding Footsteps will return for the 2020 holiday season, with some modifications due to COVID-19.

Currently, Founding Footsteps is only booking private tours, which are capped at 25 people. Multiple tours are available daily beginning Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The trolley will be sanitized between each use and masks will be required when guests aren't eating or drinking on the tour. This year, it will start and end outside the Bourse Food Hall in Old City, at the Fourth Street entrance.

On board the trolley, which will be decked out with festive decor, musicians will perform favorite holiday songs.

Guests can enjoy the music as they travel through the city to some of Philly's best holiday lights displays, including the Miracle on South 13th Street and the tree at the top of the Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



More information on whether or not Founding Footsteps will sell individual tickets for its Holiday Lights Tour will be announced sometime in November.

Those interested in booking the private tour can do so online. The total price is $1,500. If you divide the cost among 25 people, it's $60 per person.

The company also announced a new BYOB tour for 2020 called the Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia Tour, borrowing a phrase recently made popular by the Trump-Biden debate. It covers true crime stories from Philadelphia's past. Individual tickets are available at $48 per person. It will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the last two weeks of October. Private tours also can be booked.