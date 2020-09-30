More Culture:

September 30, 2020

Check out all the 'Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia' merch after Trump-Biden debate

President's ridiculous quote inspires fresh batch of apparel

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Apparel Politics
Trump Shirt Philly Main @pinkbikeralph/Instagram

"Bad things happen in Philadelphia," according to President Donald Trump, so now you can wear it proud with all kinds of merchandise after the Sept. 29 presidential debate.

As if watching Tuesday night's brutal presidential debate were not painful enough, President Donald Trump took a gratuitous shot at Philly while making a false claim about poll watchers.

"Bad things happen in Philadelphia," Trump said. "Bad things."

But unwarranted shoutouts are the moments Philadelphia somehow lives to celebrate. There is a kind of "bad" that in Philadelphia means interesting, funny and distinctive. It means "good" in a way that no one else would use good, kind of like the way Portland intends the word "weird" to be used.

So within hours of the debate, a cottage industry of "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" merchandise flooded the market.

Here, we've rounded up a sampling of what's out there, if you're inclined to commemorate the moment.

There are plenty of T-shirts going around, including this $24 gem pictured below.

The best of the bunch, arguably, is this sweet demonic Gritty design from GrimGrimGrim, which is available in several colors. 

Honey Bee Supply Co. has a $24 shirt that can say either "Bad Things" or "Good Things" happen in Philly.

For $15, you can get a minimal "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" shirt that follows the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episode title design.

Another T-shirt option is a Ben-Franklin-themed one from Wooderice, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Morris Animal Refuge. You can swipe below to see the two different designs available.

A shirt from Bonfire, benefitting Philadelphia community initiatives, goes with its own take on the quote. It reads "Bad[ass] Things Happen in Philadelphia."

This one from designer Jacob Dombroski includes the nice touch of Trump's second statement of "Bad things!" added for emphasis.

Etsy designer MyWeekDesigns also has a slew of T-shirts that play on themes of the Liberty Bell and cheesesteaks, ranging from $19.99 to $29.99 in several colors.

If you're keen on the trend of red hats that substitute other messages for "Make America Great Again," this $27 ball cap needs no further explanation.

You can also pick up a Gritty or Center City-themed sticker or a mug with a Trump or "Always Sunny" design.

Finally, in true 2020 style, you can mask up with Trump's words for $10

It's no surprise that Philadelphia and the rest of Pennsylvania were frequent themes in Tuesday night's debate. The state figures to be a potentially decisive battleground in the presidential race. We'll see if Trump has more thoughts to add about Philly when he faces off against Biden for the second debate on Oct. 15.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Apparel Politics Philadelphia Donald Trump

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Social media explodes after President Trump claims ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
president donald trump philly

Radio

Out of prison, Craig Carton wants to return to radio — and possibly the Philly airwaves
Chris-Carton_093020_HBO

Children's Health

Teenagers at higher risk for COVID-19 than young children, CDC finds
Children COVID-19 risk

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles could move on from Pederson or Wentz, but Roseman is here to stay
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Food & Drink

Try these locally brewed beers this fall
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants to feed poll workers on Election Day
Fuel the Polls

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved