Tired Hands Brewing Co. launches 'I Voted Today' beer

With the November election just five weeks away, Tired Hands Brewing Co. has created a new beer that encourages all Americans to exercise their right to vote this fall.

The Philly and Ardmore-based brewing company is one of 40 breweries nationwide partaking in the voting rights campaign called "I Voted Today." The brew is a double dry hopped American pale ale.

Tired Hands is providing participating breweries with general guidelines in regards to the recipe and label art, as well as providing support on the design, advocacy and brewing aspects of the initiative.



The participating breweries are responsible for communicating relevant voting information to their local community, such as how to register to vote in a given state and submit a mail-in ballot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who haven’t registered yet to vote, Tired Hands has a link available on their website to complete the process.

Participating breweries must contribute a portion or all of the beer proceeds to non-partisan voting rights advocacy organizations, such as Head Count, Common Cause, League of Women Voters, ACLU and Democracy Works.

“This election is unprecedented with influence from foreign actors, attacks on our postal system, and more confusing and divisive language being hurled in all directions than ever before...all during a global pandemic,” Tired Hands owners said in a statement.

“This is also one of the most consequential elections of our generation. Millions of Americans have come out to the streets to fight against racial injustice, and we need all of those people to cast a ballot to create real, lasting change. Voting is the right and democratic duty of every American.”



