Philly aims to open 17 early voting locations across city

September 18, 2020
Philadelphia residents will have an early voting option for the Nov. 3 election if the city commissioners approve the use of grant money to open more than a dozen proposed voting locations.
A plan to establish 15 election offices and open two existing County Board of Election offices for a variety of voter services will be submitted at the commissioners' meeting next week, Chairwoman Lisa Deeley announced Friday.
The 17 office locations would allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit. Voters also would be able to drop off completed ballots.
All of the office locations in the chart below would be open seven days a week starting Sept. 29 and running through Election Day. Hours of operation would be 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
|No.
|Region
|Location
|Address
|ZIP CODE
|1
|Center City
|City Hall Room 140
|1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
|19107
|2
|Center City
|Riverview Place 1st Floor
|520 N. Columbus Blvd.
|19123
|3
|Far Northeast
|George Washington High School
|10175 Bustleton Ave.
|19116
|4
|Far Northeast
|Joseph H. Brown School
|3600 Stanwood St.
|19136
|5
|Lower Northeast
|Harding Middle School
|2000 Wakeling St.
|19124
|6
|Lower Northeast
|J Hampton Moore School
|6900 Summerdale Ave.
|19111
|7
|North
|The Liacouras Center
|1776 N. Broad St.
|19121
|8
|Northwest
|A.B. Day School
|6324 Crittenden St.
|19138
|9
|Northwest
|Roxborough High School
|6498 Ridge Ave.
|19128
|10
|River Wards
|Mastbaum High School
|3116 Frankford Ave.
|19134
|11
|South
|Creative and Performing Arts
|901 S. Broad St.
|19147
|12
|Southwest
|Tilden Middle School
|6601 Elmwood Ave.
|19142
|13
|Upper North
|Feltonville Intermediate School
|238 E. Wyoming Ave.
|19120
|14
|Upper North
|Julia De Burgos Elementary
|401 W. Lehigh Ave.
|19133
|15
|Upper North
|Julia Ward Howe School
|5800 N. 13th St.
|19141
|16
|West
|Alain Locke School
|4550 Haverford Ave.
|19139
|17
|West
|Overbrook Elementary School
|2032 N. 62nd St.
|19151
"This has been a tremendous effort by our department, the School District of Philadelphia, The Office of Innovation and Technology, the Department of State and Comcast to get these sites selected and ready to operate over the past few months," Deeley said. "With these offices, we could make it easier and much more convenient for the voters of Philadelphia to exercise their vote and have their voice heard this fall."
Funding for the satellite offices would come from the $10 million grant from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.
The commissioners have used this grant to provide additional pay for poll workers and extra cleaning for polling places. They also have purchased more than $5 million worth of equipment to send, process and count mail-in ballots quickly and accurately.