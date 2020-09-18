Philly aims to open 17 early voting locations across city

Philadelphia residents will have an early voting option for the Nov. 3 election if the city commissioners approve the use of grant money to open more than a dozen proposed voting locations.

A plan to establish 15 election offices and open two existing County Board of Election offices for a variety of voter services will be submitted at the commissioners' meeting next week, Chairwoman Lisa Deeley announced Friday.

The 17 office locations would allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit. Voters also would be able to drop off completed ballots.

