September 18, 2020

Philly aims to open 17 early voting locations across city

Liacouras Center, several schools among proposed satellite election offices

By Michael Tanenbaum
Voting Election 2020
Early Voting Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia is one of 17 locations proposed as satellite election offices in Philadelphia ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, 2020. The offices would allow city residents to vote early, among other services.

Philadelphia residents will have an early voting option for the Nov. 3 election if the city commissioners approve the use of grant money to open more than a dozen proposed voting locations.

A plan to establish 15 election offices and open two existing County Board of Election offices for a variety of voter services will be submitted at the commissioners' meeting next week, Chairwoman Lisa Deeley announced Friday.

The 17 office locations would allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit. Voters also would be able to drop off completed ballots.

RELATED ARTICLE: Stephen Colbert offers Pennsylvania voters humorous guide to 2020 election

All of the office locations in the chart below would be open seven days a week starting Sept. 29 and running through Election Day. Hours of operation would be 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

No. Region  LocationAddress  ZIP CODE
Center City  City Hall Room 1401400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.  19107
 Center City Riverview Place 1st Floor 520 N. Columbus Blvd.19123 
 3Far Northeast George Washington High School 10175 Bustleton Ave.  19116
 4Far Northeast Joseph H. Brown School 3600 Stanwood St.  19136
 5 Lower NortheastHarding Middle School  2000 Wakeling St.19124 
 6 Lower NortheastJ Hampton Moore School 6900 Summerdale Ave. 19111 
 7 North The Liacouras Center1776 N. Broad St.  19121
 8Northwest A.B. Day School 6324 Crittenden St. 19138 
 9 NorthwestRoxborough High School  6498 Ridge Ave. 19128
 10 River Wards Mastbaum High School3116 Frankford Ave. 19134 
11  South Creative and Performing Arts901 S. Broad St.  19147
 12Southwest Tilden Middle School 6601 Elmwood Ave.  19142
 13Upper North  Feltonville Intermediate School238 E. Wyoming Ave. 19120 
 14Upper North  Julia De Burgos Elementary401 W. Lehigh Ave. 19133 
 15 Upper NorthJulia Ward Howe School 5800 N. 13th St. 19141
 16West  Alain Locke School4550 Haverford Ave. 19139 
 17West Overbrook Elementary School 2032 N. 62nd St.  19151

"This has been a tremendous effort by our department, the School District of Philadelphia, The Office of Innovation and Technology, the Department of State and Comcast to get these sites selected and ready to operate over the past few months," Deeley said. "With these offices, we could make it easier and much more convenient for the voters of Philadelphia to exercise their vote and have their voice heard this fall."

Funding for the satellite offices would come from the $10 million grant from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The commissioners have used this grant to provide additional pay for poll workers and extra cleaning for polling places. They also have purchased more than $5 million worth of equipment to send, process and count mail-in ballots quickly and accurately.

Michael Tanenbaum
