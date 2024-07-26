More Culture:

July 26, 2024

Rob McElhenney has a cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' but he's not easy to spot

Moviegoers are struggling to find the 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

Rob McElhenney Deadpool Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Rob McElhenney teased a mysterious cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' in a May episode of 'Welcome to Wrexham.' While McElhenney is credited, viewers have struggled to find him in the superhero movie.

With Rob McElhenney's close ties to "Deadpool & Wolverine" star Ryan Reynolds, it's no surprise that he's in the new Marvel Studios movie — but viewers have been surprised at how hard it is to spot him.

In May, the McElhenney and Reynolds documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" showed the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star paying a visit to the "Deadpool" set. Both actors confirmed that McElhenney has a small cameo in the film, but they were tight-lipped about the nature of his role.

Story of Philly squatter from Netflix's 'Worst Roommate Ever' to be made into movie

Because of the famous secrecy of Marvel Studios, the "Wrexham" episode hilariously censored and blurred out much of the set, and McElhenney wore a large coat to cover up his costume.

The movie hit theaters Friday, and while McElhenney is in the credits, audiences weren't sure where exactly he was. 

Those sensitive to even the tiniest spoilers might not want to read on.

McElhenney is credited as "TVA Soldier" in the film. For those unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the TVA is the Time Variance Authority, a time-travel police force that debuted in the "Loki" Disney+ series.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the "Welcome to Wrexham" scene noticed the orange TVA logo when McElhenney's coat was slightly unzipped. Reynolds also posed the possibility that McElhenney was one of several TVA agents seen in the film's trailers.

Some who saw the movie expressed disappointment that McElhenney didn't have a speaking role.

Others were convinced that he wasn't in the film at all.

It's possible that McElhenney just served as an extra with no lines and merely wanted to spend time with his friend and business partner, or that the filmmakers cut out a speaking role. 

This isn't the first time McElhenney had a non-speaking cameo in a big franchise title. He played a guard who unceremoniously took an arrow to the eye in "Game of Thrones."

With "Deadpool & Wolverine" containing so many references and in-jokes to Reynolds' career, Marvel movies of yore and pop culture, McElhenney may have gotten lost in the fray. Rumors of cameos in the film were so prevalent that Reynolds had to deny that pop sensation Taylor Swift was not in it (though she still praised and endorsed the movie).

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is playing in theaters now — see if you can spot Rob McElhenney where others did not.

