More Health:

July 24, 2024

Mixed messages about mammograms can leave women confused about when to get them

Two Philadelphia breast cancer specialists say recommendations from the American College of Radiology and American Society of Breast Surgeons are the ones to follow.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Screening Rui Vieira/PA Images; Alamy Images; Sipa USA

Women at average risk for breast cancer should start yearly mammogram screening at age 40, despite mixed messages from the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a pair of Philadelphia breast cancer specialists say.

Determining when to get a mammogram for the first time can be confusing for women due to conflicting messages from experts on breast cancer prevention.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of national health experts, now recommends all women should get screened for breast cancer every other year starting at 40 and continuing through age 74. This conflicts with American Cancer Society guidelines that say women of average risk for breast cancer have the option to get a mammogram every year between 40 to 44, with a firm recommendation that women 45 to 54 get one annually. At 55, women can switch to screening every other year, the American Cancer Society says.

MORELiving in greener neighborhoods can slow cognitive decline, among other benefits

Now, a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, suggests that a significant amount of women would wait until 50 to get screened if they knew more about the benefits and risk of mammograms. Of the 495 participants, 8% initially said they would wait until they were 50 for their first mammogram. That figure rose to 18% after they learned more about the downsides of mammograms. They include false-negative results that can give a false reassurance to women, false-positive results that lead to further imaging, possible biopsies and anxiety, and overdiagnoses – when tumors might be detected that pose no threat and would likely go unnoticed without screening.

The study highlights the importance of physicians helping women learn – and women educating themselves – about breast health, two Philadelphia breast cancer specialists said. But they were clear that the gold-standard guidelines for breast cancer screening come from the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons. Those organizations recommend women with an average risk of breast cancer begin yearly screenings at age 40.

Aside from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 3 new cancers in women each year. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year and about 42,250 women will die from breast cancer.

Improved 3D technology for mammograms has diminished the issue of over-diagnosis, said Dr. Alina Mateo, director of the Integrated Breast Center at Pennsylvania Hospital.

"Sometimes you do have to be called back for things that end up being nothing," Mateo said. "But really, I think that the benefit of you catching something really outweighs the potential quote, unquote, harm."

Dr. Chhavi Kaushik, who specializes in diagnostic radiology and breast imaging at Jefferson Health, agreed.

"You're dealing with some anxiety, and you're maybe going through some unnecessary tests, possibly even a biopsy," Kaushik said. "But at the end of the day, you're discovering in those cases that you don't have cancer. ... On one hand, we don't want to overdo things, but on the other hand, we don't want to be missing cancer."

Her goal and the goal of other physicians should be to provide patients with facts "so that they can make an informed decision for themselves," Kaushik said.

To ensure their first mammograms go smoothly, women should tell clinicians that they are new to the process, Mateo said.

"They're going to be so nice to you and so accommodating," she said. "All they want to do is make sure that you have as pleasant an experience as you can."

Here are screening guidelines from the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons:

• All women should have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 25.

• Women at average risk for breast cancer should start yearly mammograms at 40.

• Women at a higher-than-average risk of breast cancer should talk to their doctors about early screening, have yearly screening mammography and be offered supplemental imaging.

• Women should continue screening past age 74.

"Mounting evidence shows that Black and other minority women, (Ashkenazi) Jewish women, and others develop and die from breast cancer prior to age 50 — or even age 40 — more often than non-Hispanic white women," The American College of Radiology said in April. "As our 2021 guidelines for average-risk women and our 2023 guidelines for high-risk women make clear, potentially giving cancer another year to advance may particularly impact these women."

The ACR's guidelines also state that transgender people may be at increased risk for breast cancer based on factors such as sex assigned at birth, hormone use and surgical history. Biological women transitioning to men who do not undergo mastectomies remain at their previous risk for breast cancer and should continue to be screened as such, the ACR says. Biological men transitioning to women are at increased risk compared to other men due to hormone usage and are advised to speak with their doctors about their breast cancer risk. 

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Breast Cancer Philadelphia Mammograms Women's Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Comforting hands of an elderly person

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease
nurse winners ibx

Three Philadelphia nurses recognized in this year's Celebrate Caring campaign

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Menendez to resign U.S. Senate seat in August following bribery conviction
Bob Menendez Resign

Travel

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Mental Health

Montgomery County to open crisis center for people facing mental health and addiction emergencies
Montgomery County Crisis

Celebrities

M. Night Shyamalan reacts to Kendrick Lamar's 'Sixth Sense' nods
Shyamalan Kendrick Lamar

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Parties

Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden
Dog pool party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved