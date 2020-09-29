Philadelphia opens first seven early voting locations

Philadelphia voters can begin utilizing the city's new satellite election offices to submit mail-in ballots for the 2020 general election.

The first seven offices will at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Another 10 satellite election offices will open on a rolling basis once more staffing is trained, the city commissioners said.

The offices will allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit. Voters also will be able to drop off completed ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.



To avoid duplicating ballots, the offices will not issue replacement ballots to voters who already have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot until Oct. 6.

The early voting locations will be open 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They will remain open through Election Day.

The offices are being funded by a $10 million grant from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life. The grant also is allowing the city commissioners to purchase more than $5 million of equipment to send, process and count mail-in ballots quickly and accurately. The funding will provide additional pay for poll workers and extra cleaning at poll places.

Here are the seven early voting locations that are opening Tuesday:



• City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.



• George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave.



• The Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.



• Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave.



• Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave.



• Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W. Lehigh Ave.



• Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N. 62nd St.

