More News:

September 29, 2020

Philadelphia opens first seven early voting locations

Another 10 satellite offices to launch once staffing is trained

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Voting Elections
Philly early voting locations Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

City Hall's Room 140 is one of seven early voting locations opening in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Philadelphia voters can begin utilizing the city's new satellite election offices to submit mail-in ballots for the 2020 general election.

The first seven offices will at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Another 10 satellite election offices will open on a rolling basis once more staffing is trained, the city commissioners said. 

The offices will allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit. Voters also will be able to drop off completed ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. 

To avoid duplicating ballots, the offices will not issue replacement ballots to voters who already have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot until Oct. 6.

The early voting locations will be open 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They will remain open through Election Day. 

The offices are being funded by a $10 million grant from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life. The grant also is allowing the city commissioners to purchase more than $5 million of equipment to send, process and count mail-in ballots quickly and accurately. The funding will provide additional pay for poll workers and extra cleaning at poll places. 

Here are the seven early voting locations that are opening Tuesday: 

• City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

• George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave.

• The Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.

• Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave.

• Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave.

• Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W. Lehigh Ave.

• Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N. 62nd St.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Voting Elections Philadelphia Voters Philadelphia City Commissioners Election 2020

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers coaching rumors: How does Doc Rivers shake up the market for Philly?
Doc-Rivers_092820_usat

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Eagles

The rapid decline of Eagles LT Jason Peters is underway, with gifs and stuff
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Hotel and Casino
Live Casino Restaurants

Movies

'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October
Hocus Pocus

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved