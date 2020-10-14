Here are the locations of Bucks County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters are being encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvanian can vote early by mail without giving a specific reason for needing to do so.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Montgomery County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Bucks County has three of these offices that will be operating during designated dates and hours until the election. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

In Bucks County, satellite elections offices also double as secure ballot drop-off locations. Those who wish to use these locations for "on-demand" voting are encouraged make an appointment to avoid wait times, using the links below.

Here are the county's three satellite election offices and secure ballot drop-off locations:

Hours of operation for these locations are as follows:

• Oct. 5-Oct. 26: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Bucks County Administration Building open until 5 p.m.)

• Oct. 27-Oct. 30: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Oct. 31-Nov. 1: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

• Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Nov. 3, Election Day: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Additional voter information can be found at the Bucks County election information portal.