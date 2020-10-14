More News:

October 14, 2020

Here are the locations of Bucks County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

Pennsylvania's deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19; the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Election Voting
Bucks Voter Services Michael Candelori/for PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania is considered a pivotal battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. Voters in Bucks County can cast their mail-in ballots early using satellite election offices and secure ballot drop-off boxes.

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters are being encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvanian can vote early by mail without giving a specific reason for needing to do so.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Montgomery County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Bucks County has three of these offices that will be operating during designated dates and hours until the election. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

In Bucks County, satellite elections offices also double as secure ballot drop-off locations. Those who wish to use these locations for "on-demand" voting are encouraged make an appointment to avoid wait times, using the links below.

Here are the county's three satellite election offices and secure ballot drop-off locations:

 Bucks County Administration Building: 55 East Court St., Doylestown, 18901
• Lower Bucks Government Services Center: 7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, 19055
• Government Service Center: 261 California Road, Quakertown, 18951

Hours of operation for these locations are as follows:

Oct. 5-Oct. 26: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Bucks County Administration Building open until 5 p.m.)
 Oct. 27-Oct. 30: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
 Oct. 31-Nov. 1: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
 Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
 Nov. 3, Election Day: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Additional voter information can be found at the Bucks County election information portal.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Election Voting Bucks County Elections Levittown Doylestown Quakertown Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Education

West Philly high school principal named best in the United States
Gordon Philly Principal

Illness

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions
Philly limits COVID-19

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Celebrities

Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Halloween

Pet costume contest benefiting Morris Animal Refuge to take place at the Bourse
dog costume contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved