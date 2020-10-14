Here are the locations of Delaware County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters have been encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvania can vote early by mail without needing to provide specific reason why.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Delaware County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Delaware County has four of these offices that will be operating during designated dates and hours. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

Here are the county's four satellite election offices and secure ballot drop-off locations, as well as their hours of operation:

Government Center Building: 201 W. Front St., Media

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Department of Human Services Building: 20 South 69th St., 4th Floor, Upper Darby

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Chester City Hall: 1 Fourth St., Chester

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Subaru Park - Concourse: 1 Stadium Way, Chester

Oct. 16: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 17: 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Oct. 18: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

"The Delaware County Bureau of Elections continues to work to coordinate the installation and distribution of Ballot Drop Boxes across the county," the officials said in a statement.

Any additional ballot drop-off locations that may open can be viewed by visiting the county's election website.

For more on voting in Delaware County, visit the Board of Elections' voter information page.