Here are the locations of Chester County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters have been encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvania can vote early by mail without needing to provide a specific reason why.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Chester County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Chester County has two of these offices that will be operating during designated hours. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

Here are the county's two satellite election offices:

• Henrietta Hankin Branch: 215 Windgate Drive, Chester Springs 19425

• Oxford Public Library: 48 S Second Street, Oxford 19363

Hours of operation for these locations are as follows:

• Mondays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesdays: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Thursdays: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Fridays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Sundays: Closed

Below are Chester County's secure ballot drop box locations.

Location Address Avon Grove Library 117 Rosehill Avenue, West Grove Chester County Library 450 Exton Square Parkway, Exton Chester County Government Services Center 601 Westtown Road, West Chester Coatesville Area Public Library 501 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville Downingtown Library 122 Wallace Ave., Downingtown Easttown Library & Information Center 720 First Ave., Berwyn Honey Brook Community Library 687 Compass Road, Honey Brook Kennett Library 216 State St., Kennett Square Phoenixville Public Library 183 Second Ave., Phoenixville Parkesburg Free Library 105 West St., Parkesburg Spring City Free Library 245 Broad St., Spring City

These drop off boxes will operate according to the following schedule:

• Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Chester County Government Services Center will accept drop-off ballots 24/7.

For more information, visit Chester County's voter information portal.