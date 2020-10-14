More News:

October 14, 2020

Here are the locations of Chester County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

Pennsylvania's deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19; the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Election Voting
Chester County Voters Michael Candelori/for PhillyVoice

Voters in Chester County, Pennsylvania can visit one of two satellite election offices to request and cast a mail-in ballot before the Nov. 3 election. Completed ballots also can be dropped off at secure ballot drop box locations.

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters have been encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvania can vote early by mail without needing to provide a specific reason why.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Chester County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Chester County has two of these offices that will be operating during designated hours.  The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

Here are the county's two satellite election offices:

Henrietta Hankin Branch: 215 Windgate Drive, Chester Springs 19425
Oxford Public Library: 48 S Second Street, Oxford 19363

Hours of operation for these locations are as follows:

• Mondays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Tuesdays: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Thursdays: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Fridays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Sundays: Closed

Below are Chester County's secure ballot drop box locations.

 Location Address
 Avon Grove Library117 Rosehill Avenue, West Grove 
Chester County Library  450 Exton Square Parkway, Exton 
Chester County Government Services Center  601 Westtown Road, West Chester 
 Coatesville Area Public Library501 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville 
 Downingtown Library122 Wallace Ave., Downingtown 
 Easttown Library & Information Center720 First Ave., Berwyn 
Honey Brook Community Library 687 Compass Road, Honey Brook 
 Kennett Library 216 State St., Kennett Square 
Phoenixville Public Library  183 Second Ave., Phoenixville 
Parkesburg Free Library  105 West St., Parkesburg 
Spring City Free Library 245 Broad St., Spring City 

These drop off boxes will operate according to the following schedule:

• Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Chester County Government Services Center will accept drop-off ballots 24/7.

For more information, visit Chester County's voter information portal.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Election Voting Chester County Elections Kennet Township West Chester Exton Phoenixville Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Education

West Philly high school principal named best in the United States
Gordon Philly Principal

Illness

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions
Philly limits COVID-19

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Celebrities

Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Halloween

Pet costume contest benefiting Morris Animal Refuge to take place at the Bourse
dog costume contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved