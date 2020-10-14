Here are the locations of Montgomery County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters have been encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvania can vote early by mail without a specific reason.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Montgomery County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Montgomery County has five of these offices that will be operating during designated dates and hours until Monday, Oct. 26. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

Here are the county's five satellite election offices:

• Lansdale County Office: 421 West Main Street, Lansdale, Pennsylvania 19446

• Willow Grove Annex: 102 N York Rd, Willow Grove PA 19090

• Magesterial District Justice Office: 925 Montgomery Ave, Narbeth PA 19072

• MCCC Pottstown Hanover Street Building: 95 South Hanover St, Pottstown PA 19464

• Norristown Voter Services Office: One Montgomery Plaza at 425 Swede Street, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

Appointments at all of these locations, with the exception of Norristown, are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made here.

Below are the hours and dates of operation for the Montgomery County satellite election offices:

• Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.-4.p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

The Norristown office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in addition to the hours listed.

Below are the locations of Montgomery County's secure ballot drop boxes.

Region Location Address Cheltenham The Cheltenham Wall Park 1 Wall Park Drive in Elkins Park Conshohocken — 225 Washington St. Lower Merion The Lower Merion Ludington Library 5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave. Lansdale The Lansdale Church Road Parking Lot 226 Station Square Blvd. Norristown Airy Street Parking Lot Intersection of DeKalb and Airy streets Pottstown Pottstown MCCC – West Campus Hanover Street Building 5 S. Hanover St. Royersford Royersford Municipal Building 300 Main St. Skippack Skippack Municipal Building 4089 Heckler Road Upper Dublin Upper Dublin Municipal Building 801 Loch Alsh Ave. Upper Frederick Green Lane Park 2144 Snyder Road Upper Moreland Willow Grove YMCA 3300 Davisville Road





These drop boxes will operate according to the following schedule.

From Oct. 3 through Oct. 30

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

For more information, consult Montgomery County's Voter Services guide.