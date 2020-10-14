More News:

October 14, 2020

Here are the locations of Montgomery County's satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes

Pennsylvania's deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19; the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27

Pennsylvania is considered a pivotal battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. Voters in Montgomery County can cast their mail-in ballots early using satellite election offices and secure ballot drop boxes.

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Pennsylvania voters have been encouraged to vote by mail and cast their ballots as early as possible.

The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have made mail-in voting a priority method for casting ballots in advance of Election Day.

Late last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 to enable no-excuse mail-in voting up to 50 days before an election, meaning every registered Pennsylvania can vote early by mail without a specific reason.

Our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Guide covers all the important questions on how to vote, but here we'll provide a list of satellite election offices and mail-in ballot drop boxes in Montgomery County.

Satellite election offices are voter services locations where residents can register to vote, request mail-in ballots, fill them out and submit them – all in one stop.

Montgomery County has five of these offices that will be operating during designated dates and hours until Monday, Oct. 26. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in the state is Oct. 27.

Here are the county's five satellite election offices:

Lansdale County Office: 421 West Main Street, Lansdale, Pennsylvania 19446
Willow Grove Annex: 102 N York Rd, Willow Grove PA 19090
Magesterial District Justice Office: 925 Montgomery Ave, Narbeth PA 19072
MCCC Pottstown Hanover Street Building: 95 South Hanover St, Pottstown PA 19464
Norristown Voter Services Office: One Montgomery Plaza at 425 Swede Street, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

Appointments at all of these locations, with the exception of Norristown, are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made here

Below are the hours and dates of operation for the Montgomery County satellite election offices:

• Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.-4.p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

The Norristown office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in addition to the hours listed.

Below are the locations of Montgomery County's secure ballot drop boxes.

Region  Location Address
 Cheltenham The Cheltenham Wall Park1 Wall Park Drive in Elkins Park 
Conshohocken — 225 Washington St. 
Lower Merion The Lower Merion Ludington Library 5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave. 
Lansdale The Lansdale Church Road Parking Lot 226 Station Square Blvd. 
 NorristownAiry Street Parking Lot Intersection of DeKalb and Airy streets 
Pottstown Pottstown MCCC – West Campus Hanover Street Building 5 S. Hanover St. 
Royersford Royersford Municipal Building 300 Main St. 
 SkippackSkippack Municipal Building 4089 Heckler Road 
 Upper DublinUpper Dublin Municipal Building 801 Loch Alsh Ave. 
 Upper FrederickGreen Lane Park 2144 Snyder Road 
Upper Moreland Willow Grove YMCA 3300 Davisville Road 


These drop boxes will operate according to the following schedule.

From Oct. 3 through Oct. 30
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 31 and Nov. 1
Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nov. 2 and Nov. 3
Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

For more information, consult Montgomery County's Voter Services guide

