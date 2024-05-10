More Health:

May 10, 2024

Toy painting rollers recalled due to high lead levels

The Dixon Ticonderoga art supplies were sold on Amazon and elsewhere online until January. Parents are advised to remove them from children.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Toy Foam Rollers Provided Image/Dixon Ticonderoga

Dixon Ticonderoga Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers have been recalled for violating federal regulations on lead. The painting toys have been sold online.

A children's painting toy has been recalled because its plastic handle exceeds the federal lead limits. 

Approximately 2,880 sets of Dixon Ticonderoga Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers were sold on Amazon.com, StaplesAdvantage.com, MacPhersonsArt.com, ADASales.com and Walmart.com, and at the Teacher's Edition store in Brooklyn, New York, from September 2023 through January 2024.

MORE: Certain genes may cause Alzheimer's, a new study finds. Here's why you shouldn't rush to get tested

The foam painting rollers come in four patterns with red, green, blue and yellow handles. The recall involves model PAC5170 with lot codes 02142080423 and 02142230523 printed on the back of the packaging.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an alert about the recall on May 3, telling people to stop using the foam rollers and to take them away from children. Parents and caregivers of children who may have used these rollers are advised to contact their child's health care provider about getting a blood lead test.

The department maintains a toll-free lead information hotline, 1-800-440-LEAD, to provide information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, follow-up and local resources.

To reduce lead exposures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all young children should be tested for lead exposure at least once and when elevated, the tests should be repeated. Early identification of elevated levels can prevent the most serious effects of lead exposure.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Toys Lead Lead Poisoning

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Medical doctor talking to a patient about health

How socioeconomic factors shape health outcomes in minority communities
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Laughter may be the best medicine

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Three convicted in 2021 shooting of promising Philly figure skater
Kensington Shooting Soto

Travel

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Illness

Certain genes may cause Alzheimer's, a new study finds. Here's why you shouldn't rush to get tested
Alzheimer's Genetic Testing

TV

Kevin Hart makes FaceTime cameo on 'Abbott Elementary'
kevin hart abbott elementary

Phillies

For Phillies, key to winning NL East is simple
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Teammates

Food & Drink

Johnny Brenda's to host brunch with goats and Sly Fox beers
Johnny Brenda's goat brunch

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved