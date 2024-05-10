Toy painting rollers recalled due to high lead levels

A children's painting toy has been recalled because its plastic handle exceeds the federal lead limits.

Approximately 2,880 sets of Dixon Ticonderoga Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers were sold on Amazon.com, StaplesAdvantage.com, MacPhersonsArt.com, ADASales.com and Walmart.com, and at the Teacher's Edition store in Brooklyn, New York, from September 2023 through January 2024.

The foam painting rollers come in four patterns with red, green, blue and yellow handles. The recall involves model PAC5170 with lot codes 02142080423 and 02142230523 printed on the back of the packaging.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an alert about the recall on May 3, telling people to stop using the foam rollers and to take them away from children. Parents and caregivers of children who may have used these rollers are advised to contact their child's health care provider about getting a blood lead test.



The department maintains a toll-free lead information hotline, 1-800-440-LEAD, to provide information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, follow-up and local resources.



To reduce lead exposures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all young children should be tested for lead exposure at least once and when elevated, the tests should be repeated. Early identification of elevated levels can prevent the most serious effects of lead exposure.