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May 14, 2026

Everything we know about the Eagles' 2026 schedule (leaks, updates, rumors)

The Eagles are going to London in Week 5 to play Jacksonville and will play rival Dallas on Thanksgiving. What else have we heard about their 2026 schedule?

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-Wild-Card-Loss-49ers-2026.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

What are the latest updates on the Eagles' 2026 schedule?

The NFL will finally release its full 2026 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday night with some elaborate song-and-dance programming.

Nobody has patience to wait for that anymore, especially with most – if not all – of team schedules leaked along the way.

We already know the Eagles are traveling to London in Week 5 to play the Jags at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we know the Eagles will clash with the rival Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Here we'll update with you other leaks, reports and updates about the Eagles' 2026 sked:

Week 1

Home vs. Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 13 (4:25 kickoff)

Last year, the Eagles had to wait until December to play the NFC East rival Washington Commanders for the first time. This year, they'll clash right away in the season opener at the Linc, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhavbala, the game first reported by Jordan Schultz.

This means we already know both Eagles-Commanders games – Week 1 and, as you'll read soon, Week 8 on Sunday night in Landover.

Week 2

Away vs. Titans

Reportedly from 97.5 The Fanatic's mid-day cohost Sean Brace, the Eagles will be traveling to Nashville in Week 2 to play the Titans. It's also listed on the X account of SleeperTitans.


Week 3

Away vs. Bears, Monday, Sept. 28 (8:15 p.m. kickoff)

This report of the Eagles playing the defending NFC North champs and a rematch of last year's Black Friday game came from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler.


Week 5

Away (in London) vs. Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 11 (9:30 a.m. kickoff)

The Eagles will play their third international game in franchise history amid a heavy slate of NFL games outside the United States:


Week 7

Home vs. Cowboys, Monday, Oct. 26 (8:15 p.m. kickoff)

The first of two Eagles-Cowboys NFC East rivalry games will be in prime time. (So will the second, more on that in a moment). The Eagles will host rival Dallas at the Linc to start the series, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler.


Week 8 

Away vs. Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 1 (8:20 p.m. kickoff)

Death, taxes ... and an Eagles prime-time game against a division opponent in November. 


Week 12

Away vs. Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 26 (4:30 p.m. kickoff)

Your Turkey Day just got even more exciting. Make sure you get that nap in early.


Week 15

Home vs. Seahawks, Saturday, Dec. 20 (5 p.m. kickoff)

The defending champs come to the Linc for a Saturday showdown, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler and per @OzzyNFL.


Week 16

Home vs. Texans, Thursday, Dec. 24 (8:15 p.m. kickoff)

It's a Texas two-step, as the Eagles play another team from the Lone Star state in a three-week span, this time on Christmas Eve. Per @OzzyNFL, the Eagles will welcome back DeMeco Ryans and the Texans to the Linc that night.


Week 17

Away vs. 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:20 p.m.)

The Eagles' 2025 season ended in the first round of the playoffs against the 49ers. They'll have to wait a long time for revenge, per @OzzyNFL, but this game will be on the West Coast and in prime time. 



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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles schedule NFL schedule 2026 NFL Schedule 2026 Eagles schedule

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