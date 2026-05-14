Everything we know about the Eagles' 2026 schedule (leaks, updates, rumors)

May 14, 2026
The NFL will finally release its full 2026 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday night with some elaborate song-and-dance programming.
Nobody has patience to wait for that anymore, especially with most – if not all – of team schedules leaked along the way.
We already know the Eagles are traveling to London in Week 5 to play the Jags at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we know the Eagles will clash with the rival Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.
Here we'll update with you other leaks, reports and updates about the Eagles' 2026 sked:
Last year, the Eagles had to wait until December to play the NFC East rival Washington Commanders for the first time. This year, they'll clash right away in the season opener at the Linc, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhavbala, the game first reported by Jordan Schultz.
The Commanders will open their season against the Eagles in Philly on Sept. 13 at 4:25 pm ET, source confirmed (1st by a lot of people).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 14, 2026
This means we already know both Eagles-Commanders games – Week 1 and, as you'll read soon, Week 8 on Sunday night in Landover.
Reportedly from 97.5 The Fanatic's mid-day cohost Sean Brace, the Eagles will be traveling to Nashville in Week 2 to play the Titans. It's also listed on the X account of SleeperTitans.
BREAKING: The #Eagles will be visiting the #Titans in week 2, per @Sean_Brace. pic.twitter.com/d8guuCsxYX— Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) May 14, 2026
This report of the Eagles playing the defending NFC North champs and a rematch of last year's Black Friday game came from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler.
Source: Eagles @ Commanders in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 14, 2026
The Eagles will play their third international game in franchise history amid a heavy slate of NFL games outside the United States:
All NINE international games in 2026 🌎🌍🌏— NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2026
NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/XS1mNSsXGd
The first of two Eagles-Cowboys NFC East rivalry games will be in prime time. (So will the second, more on that in a moment). The Eagles will host rival Dallas at the Linc to start the series, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler.
Source: Eagles will host Dallas on MNF in Week 7.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 14, 2026
Death, taxes ... and an Eagles prime-time game against a division opponent in November.
Source: Eagles @ Commanders in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 14, 2026
Your Turkey Day just got even more exciting. Make sure you get that nap in early.
FOX Sports’ Thanksgiving table is officially set! @NFLONFOX features a classic NFC showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on FOX 🦃🏈 pic.twitter.com/QCiNC6Qp3G— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 11, 2026
The defending champs come to the Linc for a Saturday showdown, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler and per @OzzyNFL.
BREAKING— Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026
Seahawks at Eagles - Week 15 - Saturday
Game is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/S6cw7bk1f2
It's a Texas two-step, as the Eagles play another team from the Lone Star state in a three-week span, this time on Christmas Eve. Per @OzzyNFL, the Eagles will welcome back DeMeco Ryans and the Texans to the Linc that night.
BREAKING 🎅— Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026
Texans at Eagles - Week 16 - Christmas Eve (TNF) pic.twitter.com/r2utd7ZQnu
The Eagles' 2025 season ended in the first round of the playoffs against the 49ers. They'll have to wait a long time for revenge, per @OzzyNFL, but this game will be on the West Coast and in prime time.
BREAKING— Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026
Eagles at 49ers - Week 17 - SNF pic.twitter.com/WbkW9d67SF
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