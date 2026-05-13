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May 13, 2026

Disability Pride parade and celebration will return to Center City on June 13

The free public event will feature a Center City parade followed by music, food and expanded accessibility accommodations.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parade Disabilities
Disability Pride Philly 2025 Provided Courtesy/Disability Pride PA

Disability Pride Pennsylvania will host a parade and community celebration in Center City on June 13.

Disability Pride Pennsylvania will hold its annual Philadelphia parade and celebration on Saturday, June 13, bringing music, food and community organizations to Center City for the free public event.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. near City Hall, followed by a celebration running from noon to 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is “We Belong Here and We Are Here to Stay.”

Organizers say the event’s accessibility plan includes ASL and visual interpreters, accessible restrooms, sensory-friendly spaces, quieter areas, shaded seating zones, reduced speaker volume and clear signage. Masks also will be available on site.

Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Rue Landau, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the city’s Office of Special Events are partnering on this year’s event alongside several regional health and disability advocacy organizations, including Disability Rights PA, Inglis and the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

The event is free and open to the public. More information about Disability Pride Pennsylvania and other events statewide is available at DisabilityPridePA.org.

Disability Pride Parade & Celebration

Saturday, June 13 | 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
North apron of City Hall
1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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