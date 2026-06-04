Reading Terminal Market to open an outdoor plaza with bar, shops ahead of World Cup

Reading Terminal Market patrons won't have to clamor for counter seats or a coveted indoor table this summer. The famed food hall is expanding with a temporary outdoor plaza just outside its historic building.

The pop-up will span 15,000 square feet along the 1100 block of Filbert Street. Molly Malloy's will operate a bar on the plaza, and there also will be outdoor seating, lawn games and live music. Visitors can shop a rotating set of stalls selling art, clothing, cosmetics, candles and other goods from local makers — or a cart with limited-edition soccer gear.

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As that merchandise implies, the plaza is designed to capitalize on the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and America's 250th birthday celebrations. It will be open daily between June 8 and Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"In preparation for the busy summer ahead, we asked ourselves how we could be the best version of Reading Terminal Market possible," the market's CEO and general manager Annie Allman said in a statement. "The answer was to get creative in utilizing every inch of our available public space to create joy for locals and visitors alike as they experience everything Philadelphia has to offer."

The plaza is opening on Filbert Street at the same time as a $1 million lighting upgrade. The project will add down lights on columns along the 1100 block to illuminate the sidewalk, among other improvements.

Reading Terminal Market will extend its hours on select days this summer, including several on or around World Cup matches. Those dates are June 20, 26 and 27 and July 10 and 11.

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