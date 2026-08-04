97.5 The Fanatic to move Jon Marks into morning show slot

Jon Marks will move from middays to mornings at 97.5 The Fanatic later this month to replace the departed John Kincade, who had his last broadcast with the station in July.

The station revealed lineup changes to its weekday schedule on Tuesday, calling Marks' pairing with morning co-host Andrew Salciunas a natural fit. Marks' first 6-10 a.m. morning broadcast will be Aug. 17.

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"His chemistry with Andrew Salciunas gives us an outstanding combination of experience, energy and perspective to start the day for Philadelphia sports fans," Scott Masteller, program director of 97.5 The Fanatic, said in a statement.

Marks has been in Philly's sports talk radio market for more than 20 years, including stints at The Fanatic and rival SportsRadio 94WIP. Marks left his former WIP afternoon show with Ike Reese at the end of 2023, ending a stint of nearly six years with the station. Marks then spent time at PHLY, a Philly sports website in the ALLCITY network, before returning to The Fanatic last October.

Current midday co-host Sean Brace will team up with the show's producer Ray Dunne, who's moving into an on-air role. The "Unfiltered" afternoon show from 2-6 p.m. will continue with Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo.

Kincade left The Fanatic after more than five years hosting the station's morning show and soon will return to Atlanta's 680 The Fan, where he spent 20 years before moving to Philadelphia.

The changes at The Fanatic come ahead of a big fall for Philly sports radio with the start of the Eagles season and the arrival of LeBron James on the Sixers.

"We're confident this lineup reflects the depth of talent at The Fanatic and reinforces our commitment to delivering the best local sports talk in Philadelphia," Paul Blake, Philadelphia's market manager for station owner Beasley Media Group, said in a statement.