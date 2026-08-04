More Culture:

August 04, 2026

97.5 The Fanatic to move Jon Marks into morning show slot

The sports talk host will team up with Andrew Salciunas to replace John Kincade weekdays from 6-10 a.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
Jon Marks Fanatic Provided Image/97.5 The Fanatic

Jon Marks is moving from middays at 97.5 The Fanatic to team up with co-host Andrew Salciunas on weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. His first day in his new role is Aug. 17.

Jon Marks will move from middays to mornings at 97.5 The Fanatic later this month to replace the departed John Kincade, who had his last broadcast with the station in July.

The station revealed lineup changes to its weekday schedule on Tuesday, calling Marks' pairing with morning co-host Andrew Salciunas a natural fit. Marks' first 6-10 a.m. morning broadcast will be Aug. 17.

MORE: Anglers catch tiger shark off Manasquan beach — a rarity at the Jersey Shore

"His chemistry with Andrew Salciunas gives us an outstanding combination of experience, energy and perspective to start the day for Philadelphia sports fans," Scott Masteller, program director of 97.5 The Fanatic, said in a statement.

Marks has been in Philly's sports talk radio market for more than 20 years, including stints at The Fanatic and rival SportsRadio 94WIP. Marks left his former WIP afternoon show with Ike Reese at the end of 2023, ending a stint of nearly six years with the station. Marks then spent time at PHLY, a Philly sports website in the ALLCITY network, before returning to The Fanatic last October.

Current midday co-host Sean Brace will team up with the show's producer Ray Dunne, who's moving into an on-air role. The "Unfiltered" afternoon show from 2-6 p.m. will continue with Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo.

Kincade left The Fanatic after more than five years hosting the station's morning show and soon will return to Atlanta's 680 The Fan, where he spent 20 years before moving to Philadelphia.

The changes at The Fanatic come ahead of a big fall for Philly sports radio with the start of the Eagles season and the arrival of LeBron James on the Sixers.

"We're confident this lineup reflects the depth of talent at The Fanatic and reinforces our commitment to delivering the best local sports talk in Philadelphia," Paul Blake, Philadelphia's market manager for station owner Beasley Media Group, said in a statement.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia 97.5 The Fanatic

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Laid off, now what?

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

N.J. assisted living facility evacuated after van crash sparks fire

Nursing home fire

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Healthy Eating

Protein-rich foods are trendy, but eating less protein may promote healthy aging

Eat less protein

Food & Drink

Two Robbers to close its South Philly restaurant

Two Robbers South Philly closing

Sponsored

Why your budget feels tighter

Mid adult couple working on home finance

Phillies

What to expect from the Phillies on MLB trade deadline day

Phillies-front-office-Dombrowski_111224_USAT

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved