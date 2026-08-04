SEPTA to close 2 trolley lines this weekend to replace rails

SEPTA will temporarily close two trolley lines servicing parts of Delaware County this weekend, plus a section of the road they travel.

On Friday, the transit authority begins replacing the grade crossing, where the rail tracks and street intersect, on Landsdowne Avenue. The block between Garrett Road and Winding Way will be closed to vehicular traffic through Monday evening and the D1 and D2 trolleys will pause through Sunday to accommodate the work.

Shuttle buses will replace these trolley lines, which connect Upper Darby to Media and Sharon Hill. Route 115, which travels between Delaware County Community College and the Philadelphia International Airport, will also detour around the work.

SEPTA says the new rails, ties and asphalt surface will provide a "smoother ride" across Landsdowne Avenue. Signs will be posted alerting riders to the detours and closures, but details are also available online.

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