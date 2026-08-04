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August 04, 2026

SEPTA to close 2 trolley lines this weekend to replace rails

Shuttle buses will run Friday through Sunday. The work will also detour Route 115 and shutter part of Landsdowne Avenue.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA trolley closed Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA is pausing trolley service on the D1 and D2 lines in Delaware County this weekend.

SEPTA will temporarily close two trolley lines servicing parts of Delaware County this weekend, plus a section of the road they travel.

On Friday, the transit authority begins replacing the grade crossing, where the rail tracks and street intersect, on Landsdowne Avenue. The block between Garrett Road and Winding Way will be closed to vehicular traffic through Monday evening and the D1 and D2 trolleys will pause through Sunday to accommodate the work.

MORE: Camden County bridge closes for 3 months to undergo repairs

Shuttle buses will replace these trolley lines, which connect Upper Darby to Media and Sharon Hill. Route 115, which travels between Delaware County Community College and the Philadelphia International Airport, will also detour around the work.

SEPTA says the new rails, ties and asphalt surface will provide a "smoother ride" across Landsdowne Avenue. Signs will be posted alerting riders to the detours and closures, but details are also available online.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Delaware County Trolleys Closures Sharon Hill Media

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