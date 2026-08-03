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August 03, 2026

Camden County bridge closes for 3 months to undergo repairs

While the $2.5 million project is underway, traffic heading over Collings Avenue Bridge will be diverted to I-676.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Bridges
Collings Ave Bridge closed Chasity Maynard/USA Today via Reuters Connect

Crews will work to replace the concrete deck, sidewalks and parapet on Collings Avenue Bridge over the next three months. The file image above depicts road work in Tallahassee.

Traffic in Camden County will be disrupted for roughly three months as work begins on Collings Avenue Bridge.

Beginning Tuesday, the steel structure will close for extensive repairs and refurbishments. Vehicles traveling toward the bridge, which crosses over Newton Creek at the edge of Gloucester and Camden, will be diverted to I-676 via Broadway and Morgan Boulevard. 

MORE: Philly's parallel parking contest will showcase drivers' skills. Its organizers hope it also spurs better etiquette

The $2.5 million project will give Collings Avenue Bridge a new concrete deck, parapet and sidewalks. Crews will also renovate the support beams and bearings.

"These improvements to the Collings Avenue Bridge are essential to keeping our infrastructure safe and reliable,” said Al Dyer, Camden County commissioner and liaison to the Department of Public Works. "We want to thank our residents for their patience during the next few months and recommend that they give themselves extra time in their commute while detours are in place."

The two-lane bridge was built in 1954. Previous federal inspections had deemed the deck "fair," indicating minor cracking or section losses.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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