Camden County bridge closes for 3 months to undergo repairs

Traffic in Camden County will be disrupted for roughly three months as work begins on Collings Avenue Bridge.

Beginning Tuesday, the steel structure will close for extensive repairs and refurbishments. Vehicles traveling toward the bridge, which crosses over Newton Creek at the edge of Gloucester and Camden, will be diverted to I-676 via Broadway and Morgan Boulevard.

The $2.5 million project will give Collings Avenue Bridge a new concrete deck, parapet and sidewalks. Crews will also renovate the support beams and bearings.

"These improvements to the Collings Avenue Bridge are essential to keeping our infrastructure safe and reliable,” said Al Dyer, Camden County commissioner and liaison to the Department of Public Works. "We want to thank our residents for their patience during the next few months and recommend that they give themselves extra time in their commute while detours are in place."

The two-lane bridge was built in 1954. Previous federal inspections had deemed the deck "fair," indicating minor cracking or section losses.

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