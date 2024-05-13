Circus performers to soar through the air at FringeArts theater

Professional contortionists will put your yoga class to shame in a circus festival coming to FringeArts at the end of the month.

The Hand to Hand fest returns for its sixth year of splits and (comedic) bits on Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. It showcases professional acts and students from the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus in Philadelphia. The shows take place at FringeArts' theater in Old City.

The festival is divided into "Begin Again," which runs Friday and Saturday, and "Test Flights" on Sunday. "Begin Again" is an original work by the Circadium students that features head-balancing, acrobatics, juggling and clowning for $25 admission. A few of the performers spend their time airborne, whether on straps, a sling, trapeze or lyra, a hoop suspended from the ceiling.

"Test Flights," meanwhile, is a pay-what-you-wish "works-in-progress series" featuring professional performers. This Sunday show blends classic circus acts with other arts like music, theatre, spoken word and dance. Though the admission price is flexible, RSVP is required.

Down to clown? Tickets are available on the FringeArts website or by calling its box office at 215-413-1318.

Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2

FringeArts

140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadephia

