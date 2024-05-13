More Events:

May 13, 2024

Circus performers to soar through the air at FringeArts theater

Jugglers, acrobats and trapeze artists will showcase their skills at the Hand to Hand festival held May 31 to June 2.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Circus
Circus festival Provided image/Johanna Austin

The Hand to Hand circus festival at FringeArts showcases jugglers like Philadelphia-based artist Thomas Miller, pictured above.

Professional contortionists will put your yoga class to shame in a circus festival coming to FringeArts at the end of the month.

The Hand to Hand fest returns for its sixth year of splits and (comedic) bits on Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. It showcases professional acts and students from the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus in Philadelphia. The shows take place at FringeArts' theater in Old City.

MORE: Please Touch Museum to event series for adults with '90s-themed party

The festival is divided into "Begin Again," which runs Friday and Saturday, and "Test Flights" on Sunday. "Begin Again" is an original work by the Circadium students that features head-balancing, acrobatics, juggling and clowning for $25 admission. A few of the performers spend their time airborne, whether on straps, a sling, trapeze or lyra, a hoop suspended from the ceiling.

"Test Flights," meanwhile, is a pay-what-you-wish "works-in-progress series" featuring professional performers. This Sunday show blends classic circus acts with other arts like music, theatre, spoken word and dance. Though the admission price is flexible, RSVP is required.

Down to clown? Tickets are available on the FringeArts website or by calling its box office at 215-413-1318.

Hand to Hand circus festival

Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2
FringeArts
140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadephia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Circus Philadelphia Performances Fringearts Acrobatics Clowns Circadium

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Entrance

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - Visit Harford - Bayou Motel

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip

Just In

Must Read

Demonstrations

Pro-Palestine protesters march through University City after Penn encampment disbandment
University City protest Penn

Sponsored

New DBS device for Parkinson's patients
perceptrc-family-recharger-prod.jpg

Prevention

What's keeping the U.S. from allowing better sunscreens?
Sunscreen UVA Rays

TV

Broadway's 'Purlie Victorious,' starring Leslie Odom Jr., to air on PBS
leslie odom jr pbs

Phillies

What should we make of the Phillies' unprecedented fast start?
Phillies-Bryson-Stott-Blue-Jays_050824_USAT

Parties

Please Touch Museum to launch event series for adults with '90s-themed party
please touch museum event

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved