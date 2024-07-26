More Culture:

July 26, 2024

Sedgwick Theater to undergo $8 million renovation following ownership change

The Quintessence Theatre Group plans to restore the original marquee and add seating to the building, which opened in 1928 as a movie palace.

By Michaela Althouse
A rendering shows the new marquee planned for the Sedgwick Theater. It is part of an $8 million renovation planned for the Mt. Airy property under its new owners, Quintessence Theatre Group.

The historic Sedgwick Theater will get a makeover following its new acquisition by its longtime tenant, Quintessence Theatre Group. 

Quintessence has purchased the Mt. Airy property from David and Betty Ann Fellner for $2.3 million, the organization said Friday. Over the next few years, Quintessence plans to spent $8 million to add more seating and replicate the theater's original marquee. The Sedgwick opened in 1928 as a movie theater.

"For us, it is a commitment to Mt. Airy and to this community that's supported us for 14 years," Quintessence Executive Director Erica Ezold said. "It allows us, as owners of the building, to access some federal and state funding in different ways than we would if we were tenants and really be able to transform the space into a first-class production area." 

The new marquee will extend over the sidewalk and include lights — the current one is flat against the building's façade and has plastic letters. The theater will be extended by 16 feet to add 100 seats. Quintessence also plans to build new dressing rooms and upgrade the restrooms, HVAC, plumbing, lighting, acoustics and building accessibility. 

Voith & Mactavish Architects, of Philadelphia, is handling the designs. 

Ezold said she is hopeful the marquee renovations will be complete by the end of next summer. Renovations to the rest of the building may start at the beginning of 2026 and be completed by 2027. Except for the the first two shows, the 2026 theater season will take place off-site while construction take place. 

"We're looking into options right now and thinking about what we could produce this season, and really using it as an opportunity to bring Quintessence to other areas of Philadelphia, as well," Ezold said. 

Several other organizations rent space from the Sedgwick, but Ezold said she does not think they will be impacted by the renovations. 

When the Sedgwick opened, the Art Deco theater – designed by William Harold Lee – had 1,600 seats and an orchestra pit. The movie theater closed in 1966, and the building was used as a warehouse until the Fellners bought it in 1994 and created the Sedgwick Cultural Center. The center ceased operations in 2006. Quintessence's artistic director, Alex Burns, began renting the space for his theater group in 2010. 

Quintessence plans to keep as many of the original Art Deco details, including plaster work and lighting fixtures, as possible. The renovations mark the first time the building is being intentionally designed as a theater, Ezold said, adding that she hopes it will bring visibility to the work of Quintessence. 

"It's quite a feat, in the current landscape, to operate a theater company and to have people recognize the importance of theater and the arts in their life, and that it's something worth investing in," Ezold said. "So, I think if, in this moment, we can shine a light and excitement on creating what will be a wonderful center for community at the Sedgwick for Quintessence, that's really what I'm most excited about."

Michaela Althouse
