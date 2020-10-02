President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 shortly after N.J. visit

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which comes after a week full of public campaign appearances, the first debate of the 2020 presidential race and a stop on Thursday at his golf club in New Jersey.

Trump visited Bedminster, Somerset County, for a fundraising event. He had been scheduled to be in Philadelphia on Sunday to receive the endorsement from Local 22 of the International Firefighters and Paramedics Union – a move by union leadership that reportedly has divided its members – but now Trump and his wife are in quarantine.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday morning that Trump was experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms from the virus, and the New York Times reported that an attendee at the president's fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster said the president seemed lethargic at the event.

Trump announced he tested positive for the coronavirus in a tweet just before 1 a.m. Friday, creating uncertainty about the Nov. 3 election that is just weeks away. Donald Trump is 74, and Melania Trump is 50.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," wrote Trump in the post. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The post came just hours after it was revealed that senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling with Trump aboard Air Force One and Marine One to several of his campaign events, including the one in Bedminster.

Melania Trump also said on Twitter that she was postponing all of her own upcoming engagements because of her positive coronavirus test.

The president and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a memo from Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley.

The diagnosis comes just days after the first presidential debate against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. A second presidential debate was scheduled Oct. 15. There now are questions about whether that will occur as the date is less than two weeks from Friday's quarantine announcement.

Trump's positive coronavirus test follows months of him downplaying the seriousness of coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have tested negative for the coronavirus since the news broke about the president. The vice president is first in line to the presidency, followed by the speaker of the house, Rep. Nancy Pelosi.