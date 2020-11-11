More Events:

November 11, 2020

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns for the 2020 season

Vendors from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will sell things like ornaments, jewelry and toys

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Made in Philadelphia HolidayMarket Courtesy of/Aversa PR

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be open from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Jan. 1.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will return to Dilworth Park outside City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 21, with new safety precautions due to COVID-19. Visitors will be required to social distance and wear masks while shopping.

Vendors from the greater Philadelphia area will be selling decorations, clothing, gifts and treats. They will be spaced at least 10 feet apart from each other in a new layout. The vendor tents will be located adjacent to the City Hall Courtyard, where the Christmas Village carousel will be located.

RELATED: Holiday attractions return to Dilworth Park this winter

Admission to the market is free, and carousel rides are $3 each.

Signage will remind shoppers of all COVID-19 precautions, including the necessity of face coverings and social distancing. Many vendors will offer contactless ways to shop and check out. Guests who feel sick or have been in contact with a sick person are asked to stay home.

At the carousel, there will be fewer seats used on the ride, a waiting line for crowd control, and a strict cleaning protocol.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and carousel will be joined by Christmas Village vendors in the Courtyard and North Apron. The open-air pop-up market is curated by the organizers of Christmas Village, which will be set up across the street in LOVE Park for its 13th season.

Considering the changes to the overall layout, weekday visits are strongly encouraged to avoid weekend crowds and waiting.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market's hours are listed below. The market will close for the season on Friday, Jan. 1.

Sunday – Thursday:  11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed

More information about the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market can be found online.

