October 26, 2020

Holiday attractions return to Dilworth Park this winter

Outside City Hall, visitors can enjoy ice skating, outdoor dining and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Dilworth Park
Holiday attractions at Dilworth Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

This winter, you can visit Dilworth Park to go ice skating or shop for holiday gifts. There will be a vintage horse trailer converted into a mobile bar selling beer and wine, also. Note: The photo above was taken a previous winter at Dilworth Park. Masks are required for 2020.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin at Dilworth Park outside City Hall will officially open for the season on Friday, Nov. 6.

Skaters will be able to make reservations online for 90-minute sessions. The new system will help control how many skaters are on the rink at once.

RELATED: 'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center

Also, lockers can be rented to store personal belongings. Those with pre-purchased tickets will enter through the queue line and receive skates and a lock before hitting the ice.

Tickets to skate can be purchased on site, too, based on availability. Admission is $5 for children 10 and younger and $7 for adults. Skate rental is $10 per person.

The Cabin, where visitors can get food and drink, will be different this year. Instead of an enclosed tent, there will be a new, open-air layout with heat lamps. The space will be decorated with winter decor and string lights. In addition to warm dishes, seasonal cocktails and beers will be for sale.

Another area at Dilworth Park where guests can grab something to drink is the Wintergarden, filled with seasonal plants and benches. There will be a stand with warm mulled wine from Chaddsford Winery, a spot to order Oath Pizza and a vintage horse trailer converted into a mobile bar selling beer and wine. The Wintergarden will return for the season Friday, Oct. 30.

Then in late November, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market also will return. Local businesses will set up booths throughout Dilworth Park selling artisan goods and treats. The market will be open Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Jan. 1.

Across the street at LOVE Park, shoppers can visit Christmas Village, as well.

