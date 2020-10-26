'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center

A new holiday lights attraction is opening outside the Wells Fargo Center. Next to the arena, visitors will encounter a dazzling wonderland with nearly 200 light sculptures and displays powered by more than a half-million light bulbs.

There will be a 25-foot reindeer, a 12-foot snowflake, a 20-foot ornament, a 15-foot teddy bear and much more, including 45 uniquely decorated trees.



"Winter on Broad Street: A Holiday Light Spectacular! presented by Dietz & Watson" will open on Friday, Nov. 27. The outdoor attraction will run from Black Friday through Sunday, Jan. 3.

Tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 13. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.

The 160,000-plus square-foot outdoor space allows for visitors to social distance while walking through the attraction, as well as the use of timed tickets for entry.

Guests are required to wear masks at all times, except while seated in designated food and beverage areas.



Concession stands at "Winter on Broad" will sell freshly-baked cookies, hot cocoa, spiked cider, mulled wine and festive cocktails like the Gingerbread Gin Spin.

Also, guests can check out the Mistletoe Marketplace to get their holiday shopping done. Vendors will offer unique gifts such as hand-crafted ornaments, custom artwork, wintertime clothing and decor.



"Winter on Broad" will feature a station to write and mail letters to Santa and a photo station with an image of Gritty in his finest winter attire, too.

The holiday attraction will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Parking is free.

