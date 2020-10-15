Leslie Odom, Jr. announces second Christmas album

Philadelphia's Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton," is gifting fans a new Christmas album.



He announced the news on his social media platforms Thursday afternoon.

Referring to his 2016 holiday album "Simply Christmas," Odom joked, "Of all that I’ve done and created post-'Hamilton,' I hear about the Christmas album almost more than anything else. I've made peace with that."

Two songs, "Snow and "Winter Song" featuring award-winning singer Cynthia Erivo, will be released at midnight. The full album will be released on Nov. 6, so fans can get plenty of listening in through the winter season.

Odom grew up in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. His accomplishments include winning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and winning a Grammy Award­ as a principal soloist on "Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)," which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album. He also wrote the 2018 book "Falling Up." And, for what it's worth, a lot of people think he may be the Serpent on "The Masked Singer" currently.