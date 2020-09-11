M. Night Shyamalan's daughters debut first music video, 'Clarity'

Philadelphia-area native M. Night Shyamalan has been putting out eerie and thought-provoking films for nearly 30 years, and most recently shifted to television for the Apple TV horror series "The Servant."

Shyamalan's daughters, Saleka and Ishana, are now showing off their own creative talents.

Saleka is a classically trained musician and Ishana is a young director. This week they released their first music video.