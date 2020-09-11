M. Night Shyamalan's daughters debut first music video, 'Clarity'

September 11, 2020
Philadelphia-area native M. Night Shyamalan has been putting out eerie and thought-provoking films for nearly 30 years, and most recently shifted to television for the Apple TV horror series "The Servant."
Shyamalan's daughters, Saleka and Ishana, are now showing off their own creative talents.
Saleka is a classically trained musician and Ishana is a young director. This week they released their first music video.
Their dad previewed the release this week, saying he's been tough on his daughters to excel as artists.
I’m super tough on my daughters. I demand a lot of them as artists and as people. My daughter @SalekaNight is releasing her first song and music video “Clarity” on Wednesday September 9th! You can presave the song by going to https://t.co/ytGsXK9JlI— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 8, 2020
"Clarity," the first release from an upcoming album, is a soulful R&B song that shows off Saleka's range and vocal control. The texture and percussion give it polish and offers substantial promise for the rest of what's to come.
The video features Saleka performing in vibrant red at a dark club, where she quarrels with a gentleman before slipping away through a garage and into a forest reminiscent of the 2004 thriller "The Village."
"It’s a song that I wrote at a really vulnerable moment when I was struggling with how to listen to my own instincts," Saleka wrote in an Instagram post, where she thanked her collaborators. "I knew in my gut that certain things in my life weren’t right, and the lyrics were an attempt to try and empower myself to stay strong and follow that truth. I wrote it through the voice of a character that had a little more attitude and confidence than I really did at the time, and singing it has helped me become a little more like her."
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even believe that I’m writing this, but I want to share with you all that I am releasing my first song and music video this Wednesday, September 9th. 😭 (The link to presave before Wednesday is in my bio!) It’s a long time coming... I’ve been working on this album for about 2 years, and now am finallyyyy starting to release the music. This first single is called “Clarity” and I made it with two incredible producers (who also happen to be my friends) @itsezemdi and @warnermeadows4, and with the amazing guitar and bass skills of @brahmsongs, and of course my rock @joelmetzler87 who engineered every moment of this project. I was also blessed to have the expertise of @mamajanmusic on vocal production and Shawn Grove on mixing🙏🏽. It’s a song that I wrote at a really vulnerable moment when I was struggling with how to listen to my own instincts. I knew in my gut that certain things in my life weren’t right, and the lyrics were an attempt to try and empower myself to stay strong and follow that truth. I wrote it through the voice of a character that had a little more attitude and confidence than I really did at the time, and singing it has helped me become a little more like her. 🤷🏽♀️ My insanely talented director sister @ishy_night and the beautiful and unique choreography of @saleeena made that story come to life in the music video, but I will save more details about that for a little later 😏 I can’t wait to share this first song with you guys. For now, here is the “Clarity” cover artwork❤️ created by another genius friend of mine @maxwellabrahamgold with a photo taken by the best photographer in the game @phobymo. I’m so thankful to all of these amazing artists and many more for helping me get here, and I can’t wait to start this release journeyyy😍
It's unclear when a full-length album will be released, but additional singles seem to be on the horizon.
In another Instagram post, Ishana said the project is the first of many to come from the sisters.
View this post on Instagram
What a team, what a life!! “CLARITY” Song & Music video are out on all streaming platforms. Link to the vid in my bio! It was such a pleasure to bring this groovy ass BOP to life with a team of uber-talented creatives. I’m so proud of my big sister @saleka for putting years of work into her craft and finally releasing her magic music into the world! This marks the beginning of our creative journey together and many more projects to come:)) Yay! We are so lucky to be art makers ugh ❤️ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Song- Production: Warner Meadows, Ezemdi Akalonu, and Saleka Vocal production: “Mama Jan” Smith Guitar/Bass: Brahm Genzlinger Engineering: Joel Metzler Mixing: Joel Metzler and Shawn Grove Mastering: Colin Leonard Video- Directed by me! Executive Producer: Trevor Potts Producer: Kathy Angstadt Line Producer: Brian Glazer UPM: Fred Breeze DP: Isaac Bauman Choreographer: Saleena Khamamkar Featuring Actor: Toby Kebbell Editor: Peter Mergus Head of Post Production: Ralph Miccio Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver Art Director: Chris Jones Costume Designer: Maren Reese Assistant Costume Designer and Head Tailor: Brandon Bermudez Hair and Makeup: Payal Patel and Katie McGregor Production Coordinator: Fern Glazer Location Manager: Matt Cannon
For Shyamalan's fans, it's a welcome development to see that his daughters will carry on his creative legacy.