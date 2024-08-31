Where did recent former Eagles find new homes for 2024?

The Eagles will look different in 2024 — and thank goodness for that. Following one of the worst collapses in the history of football, the Birds brought in two new coordinators, waived goodbye to two legends (Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox each retired), and shook up the roster by heavily investing in the secondary.

A bunch of players who received some serious snaps last season are gone. Some of them, like Shaquille Leonard or Julio Jones, are out of the league (at least for now). Others have found jobs elsewhere or were released in recent roster cutdowns.

Here's a quick look at where 17 of them are now:

D'Andre Swift, RB

The Eagles did not seem interested in bringing back Swift this spring, as the one-year trial balloon tailback darted to Chicago on a three-year, $24 million deal almost immediately when free agency started. Philly, of course, gave even more money to an even bigger name RB in Saquon Barkley instead.

Haason Reddick, DE

With some drama this past offseason, the Eagles traded homegrown pass rush specialist Reddick to the Jets, in exchange for a conditional third round pick. At the time many thought Roseman was making a mistake — but he brought in Josh Huff (ironically a former Jet) and sat back while Reddick refused to report to the Jets without a new contract. If Reddick ends up actually holding out this season this will be a huge win for Roseman and the Eagles.

Kevin Byard, S

The Eagles tried to make a splash last season when they made a trade for Byard, a two-time All-Pro safety. He didn't contribute much to the Eagles' depreciating defense down the stretch and was not brought back this season. He's likely to start for the Bears in 2024.

Derrick Barnett, DE

After playing in eight games with the Eagles last season, the former first round pick was released and caught on with the Texans, where had 2.5 sacks and 19 tackles in six games. He's still in Houston and should be in their defensive end rotation.

Jack Driscoll, T

Low key, one of the biggest losses for the Eagles this offseason is Driscoll, a swing tackle who has started 17 games but appeared in 54 for the Eagles over his four year career. He signed a modest one-year, $1.79 million with the Dolphins but was cut to make room for wideout Grant DuBose.

Sua Opeta, G

The swing guard went to the Buccaneers this offseason, and on August 2 he was placed on the IR after tearing his ACL.

Nick Morrow, LB

Morrow played in 12 games for the Eagles' underachieving linebacking corps last season but was not brought back for 2024. He's currently on the Bills roster.

Christian Elliss, LB

After getting cut by the Eagles last December, Elliss caught on with the Patriots where he's expected to have a role in the regular defense.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

The Eagles didn't really get much from Zaccheaus at the third wide receiver spot last season, and he walked to the Commanders in free agency. He is currently listed as the WR3 in the slot right now in Washington.

Marcus Mariota, QB

Also in Washington is Mariota, who has been helping to mentor rookie Jayden Daniels and projects to be the backup with the rival Commanders. He signed for $6 million guaranteed while the Eagles elected to trade picks for Kenny Pickett instead.

Kentavius Street, DT

Street was traded last year to the Falcons for a seventh rounder. He had one sack in Atlanta. He's currently in the team's injured reserve.

Boston Scott, RB

Scott was with the Rams this preseason and got a lot of work in their exhibition games but was cut last week. He's currently a free agent, but the Eagles do not appear to need any help at running back.

Quez Watkins, WR

"Fast Batman" was drafted by the Eagles but never panned out as a WR3 in Philly. He signed with the Steelers as a free agent but did not earn a roster spot and is a free agent.

Rashaad Penny, RB

Penny was supposed to make an impact last year when he signed with Philly but did not. He started the offseason with the Panthers but retired from football at the end of July.

Terrell Edmonds, S

Edmonds played a little safety for the Eagles last year but didn't come back for 2024, and was recently released by the Jaguars.

Josiah Scott, CB

Scott was with the Steelers in the spring but was cut at the end of July.

Mario Goodrich, CB

The depth cornerback was in Giants camp but got cut after getting injured last week.

