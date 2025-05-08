Longwood Gardens' Waterlily Court is back with new plants and other upgrades

Gigantic lily pads, neon florals and other aquatic plants are again on display at Longwood Gardens.

The Waterlily Court exhibit reopens Friday following three years of renovations. Its six pools, located outside the new West Conservatory, include nearly 100 varieties of tropical and hardy waterlilies, lotus plants and water platters – lily pads that can stretch as wide as 6 feet. The water garden will be in peak bloom through early October.

Upgrades include new granite tiles and tiered steps. New lighting illuminates portions of the plants that are below the water's surface, and an improved heating system better supports plant health. New plumbing provides better water quality and circulation.

The renovated Waterlily Court has several new plants, including a Peppermint Splash water lily with pink and white flowers and a Golden Gate water lily with peach-colored flowers and cup-shaped petals. There's also a water banana plant, a tropical specimen with tall, arrow-shaped leaves. Returning favorites include the Victoria Longwood Hybrid, a giant water lily; the Foxfire water lily, a day-flowering plant with large, variegated purple petals; and Nymphaea caerulea, a blue lotus that's native to Egypt.