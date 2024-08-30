Eagles will debut new uniform combination for Week 1 opener in Brazil

The Eagles unveiled the uniform combination they will be wearing for their Week 1 opener against the Packers in Brazil next week and it's a brand-new one.

The team will wear black helmets, white jerseys and black pants:

The Eagles first started pairing white jerseys and black pants together with their traditional green helmets in 2021. The Eagles have since added a black alternate helmet to wear with their all-black uniforms, which makes this an entirely new wrinkle for their on-field wardrobe.

Earlier this offseason, I ranked all of the Eagles' current uniform combinations.

Here's how I would slot in this added look:

7. White Jerseys/White Pants

6. White Jerseys/Black Pants/Green Helmet

5. White Jerseys/Black Pants/Black Helmet

4. Black Jerseys/Black Pants

3. Midnight Green Jerseys/White Pants

2. Kelly Green Jerseys/Silver Pants

1. White Jerseys/Midnight Green Pants

I appreciate the team doing something different. I still wouldn't hate them going for an all-midnight green look at least once!

The Packers will wear their green jerseys:

