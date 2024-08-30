Eagles will debut new uniform combination for Week 1 opener in Brazil

August 30, 2024
The Eagles unveiled the uniform combination they will be wearing for their Week 1 opener against the Packers in Brazil next week and it's a brand-new one.
The team will wear black helmets, white jerseys and black pants:
You’ve NEVER seen this combo before@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LUf7ZH2JdU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 30, 2024
The Eagles first started pairing white jerseys and black pants together with their traditional green helmets in 2021. The Eagles have since added a black alternate helmet to wear with their all-black uniforms, which makes this an entirely new wrinkle for their on-field wardrobe.
Earlier this offseason, I ranked all of the Eagles' current uniform combinations.
Here's how I would slot in this added look:
7. White Jerseys/White Pants
6. White Jerseys/Black Pants/Green Helmet
5. White Jerseys/Black Pants/Black Helmet
4. Black Jerseys/Black Pants
3. Midnight Green Jerseys/White Pants
2. Kelly Green Jerseys/Silver Pants
1. White Jerseys/Midnight Green Pants
I appreciate the team doing something different. I still wouldn't hate them going for an all-midnight green look at least once!
The Packers will wear their green jerseys:
Threads for Week 1 in Brazil#GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/QUJ5gQ2K34— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 30, 2024
MORE UNIFORMS: Ranking Phillies' uniform combinations
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader