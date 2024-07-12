Ranking the Eagles' current uniform combinations

In the doldrums of the summer before training camp, Philadelphia is starved for any little nugget about the Eagles. With not much going on with the Birds and on the heel of Thursday's ranking of the best Phillies uniforms, I'm going to let it rip and give my list of the Eagles' top uni combos.

For clarity's sake, here's a look at all six combinations the Eagles have up their sleeves for the 2024 season:

Time to get after it...

6. White Jerseys/White Pants

Is this a preseason game? Is this an excruciating 2015 Chip Kelly game where the opposing defense is calling out the plays before they happen? This is the only uniform combination I actively dislike. You see the Eagles post that they're wearing this during the week in the lead-up to a game and you think, "Wow, this feels like a loss."

5. White Jerseys/Black Pants

The Eagles broke this out for the first time during the 2021 season. I liked that decision. The team needed some new flair as the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era got underway and they were quite successful while wearing them on the way to an unexpected playoff run.

They would not be my top choice if the Eagles had a road game (see my No. 1 pick later on...), but they are certainly preferable to the white jerseys/white pants look.

4. Black Jerseys/Black Pants

You have to think back to the turn of the millennium. Everyone was doing black alternate jerseys. It was huge.

Getting a black Brian Westbrook jersey in 2003 for Christmas was the greatest thing that had happened to me up until that point in my life. The Eagles used to wear their black jerseys with with either white or green pants, but the all-black look is best. The energy around the "Black Out" games at Lincoln Financial Field, particularly in the pre-Kelly green throwback era, was massive.

The idea of the black helmets is great, but they honestly look fairly similar to the dark Eagles midnight green ones. That's a wasted opportunity.

3. Midnight Green Jerseys/White Pants

Let's tackle the massive "midnight green vs. Kelly green" debate. Midnight green should be the Eagles' primary color. I associate it with winning. Since they've started wearing them, they've been not just the best team in the NFC East, but the entire conference. They won the dang Super Bowl in them. When I think of the Eagles, the first thing that pops into my head is a big moment from the Super Bowl from Brandon Graham or Nick Foles in these jerseys.

In a hypothetical situation where the Eagles switched back to Kelly green full time, do you know what would happen? People that grew up watching them in midnight green would scream for that color to come back and if they became future alternates it would be a huge big deal. I love Kelly green, but it works best as a special event rather than an everyday occurrence.

2. Kelly Green Jerseys/Silver Pants

I discuss a lot of it above. It's akin to the Phillies' powder blue uniforms. They're classic and it's a treat to see them once in a while, but the shine would be less if they wore them every single time. Why do I have them higher given all that? Kelly green week is more fun than an average Eagles game, but would be less so if it was the norm. The organization has a good setup going.

Still, they're great! I'm doubtful they'd do it because of the way the Kelly green jerseys print money, but, in the future, I'd prefer to see the Eagles do a Kelly green helmet/white jersey/silver pants combination. Randall Cunningham made that look so effortlessly cool back in the day.

1. White Jerseys/Midnight Green Pants

I'm very much in the minority here, but I adore these. I like the clean look of the Eagles' white jerseys and the midnight green jerseys make them pop. I honestly think it's because they wore them in the Miracle at the New Meadowlands game and I watched highlights of that game an infinite amount of times on YouTube in a pre-Super Bowl world.

Midnight green helmet-white jersey-midnight green pants. Boom. It alternates well. It just feels unique and it's a way I can have a midnight green option in the No. 1 spot.

