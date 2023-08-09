Ranking the best NFL uniforms

Everyone loves ranking things just as much as they like to complain about said rankings. Count me among those people! During this week, I've ranked the best NFL team names and logos. I'm now bringing it home and ranking the best uniforms in the league. I'm evaluating each team's full set with this list. A given franchise's home, road, alternate and throwback collections blend together in my rankings.

If you want a visual guide, the Gridiron Uniform Database was invaluable in me creating this list. When possible, I've linked to specific alternate and throwback uniforms and helmets, too.

I'll kick things off with the best uniforms in all of sports...

1. Raiders

The Raiders have topped every single ranking I've published this week. They are the elite of the elite when it comes to football aesthetics. The Raiders changed football's entire energy during the old Al Davis days. Their gear became synonymous with streetwear and completely altered the way their fans rep their favorite teams. A Charles Woodson jersey back in the day made you the coolest kid on the block. Perfection.

2. Chargers

They have so many awesome uniform variants that it's almost overwhelming. Everyone goes wild for the baby blues, and rightfully so, but my personal favorite is when they go with royal blue jerseys and royal blue pants.

3. Packers

Supersonics. Athletics. Packers. All great. Green and yellow just work for me.

4. Buccaneers

The redesign from the Jameis Winston era was a massive misfire. Going back to the turn of the millennium was an obvious course correction. What makes their set even better is that their bringing back their creamsicle uniforms this season. This team's going to suck in 2023, but they're going to look damn good while doing it.

5. Ravens

All of their uniform combos get the job done. I'm partial to the purple-on-purple look. Vibrant.

6. Broncos

Modern logo. Old-school logo. Throwback colors. Current colors. It doesn't matter. They're all hitting. The new white alt helmet for Denver this year as part of their "snowcapped" theme is stellar. 🏔️

7. Eagles

As you may have heard, the Kelly green throwback jerseys are back and they're spectacular. The winged helmets are great. If you hate midnight green, go pound sand! Since this is a Philadelphia publication, I want to rank every Eagles look they can use in the following order:

• White jerseys, green pants



• Kelly green jerseys, silver pants



• Midnight green jerseys, white pants



• White jerseys, black pants



• Black jerseys, black pants



• White jerseys, white pants



8. Bears

Simple with two colors that belong together. What a tremendous shade of orange. If I was eight years old, I'd want a Justin Fields jersey because of how good these are.

9. Bengals

Their icy white look alone puts them in the top 10. 🥶

10. Steelers

I've flip-flopped on Pittsburgh's one-sided helmet logo over the years, but I at least appreciate the distinctiveness of it. Black and gold are intertwined with Pittsburgh and this franchise's success throughout the decades has made these uniforms an indelible part of NFL history.

11. Dolphins

Miami's all-white look is quintessential South Beach. 🏖️

12. Titans

I'm a bit ambivalent on Tennessee's primary uniforms, but the Oilers throwbacks they'll be wearing this season are absolutely ⛽.

13. 49ers

These uniforms populate some of the biggest moments in NFL history. My critique is that they should always be using black outlines on their numbers though.

14. Seahawks

I like Seattle's look more than most and their new '80s/'90s throwbacks are very good.

15. Browns

I feel weird calling the uniforms for a horrendous loser organization "classic," but Cleveland's uniforms are kind of classic.

16. Bills



Buffalo's all-blue and all-red sets are a little too pajama-y for me, but the vibes overall are still pretty good.

17. Rams

Their 2020 uniform overall was well received, but I'm not the biggest fan. Greatness is staring them in the face. They could utilize the blue-and-white look of the Deacon Jones days and the blue-and-gold style from the Greatest Show on Turf's Super Bowl-winning season. They're fine, but their ceiling is way higher.

18. Giants

Sure.

19. Jaguars

Though they have that eye-popping teal, I feel like they use their black/white jerseys/pants combinations way too often. Bleh. Go full '90s and do teal jerseys and teal pants all the time!

20. Lions

They're not bad, but the 1950s throwbacks the team wears on Thanksgiving every year should be their primary uniforms! If your franchise's identity is based on being the first Thanksgiving game every holiday, lean into it! Their all-grey uniforms have to go, too.

21. Saints

I loathe the Saints all-black uniforms. When they incorporate that darker shade of gold that harkens back to the Archie Manning era, however, I really dig it.

22. Vikings

The matte helmets need to be axed.

23. Jets

Whatever.

24. Patriots

I can't particularly put my finger on it, but they stripes they have on the shoulders of their jersey just piss me off. They look half assed. The red throwbacks are obviously phenomenal though.

25. Panthers

A team using this shade of blue should make it impossible for a set of uniforms to be so boring, the Panthers accomplish that task Ethan Hunt style.



26. Cowboys

Three different shades of blue between the helmets, jerseys and pants? Figure it out!

27. Chiefs

They look like the hot dog guy from "I Think You Should Leave."

28. Texans

If you're going to use red, white and navy, you need to have a personal twist on it because of how prevalent that combo is across sports. Houston, you have a problem when it comes to that.

29. Colts

The Colts' uniforms are fairly unchanged throughout their history and are typically clean, but their new "Indianapolis Nights" alternates are such an abomination that they tanked the team's ranking.

30. Falcons

They're doing too much. Just go with the red-and-black vibes from the '90s and settle down. Work smarter, not harder.

31. Cardinals

Utterly forgettable. Does anyone in this organization care about anything? Maybe falling ass-backwards into Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft will shake up the sorry state of this franchise.

32. Commanders

Just as the Raiders have come in first in all of my rankings this week, so too have the Commanders come in last every time. These are the two worst-run organizations in the NFL over the last decade, but at least the Raiders are doing so in style.

