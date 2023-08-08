Ranking the best NFL logos

After Monday's team name rankings, I'm continuing on with my NFL aesthetics lists. I'm tackling team logos now. I am judging only off a team's primarily logo. As I write below, many teams could benefit from using an alternate or throwback logo instead of their primary, but they have no one to blame but themselves. I'll add a short review of each logo as well.

Let's get after it...

1. Raiders

Badass. I can hear the legendary NFL Films score in my head.

2. Buccaneers

It's intimidating with unique colors not used throughout the rest of the league. Even the scars of the 2002 NFC Championship Game can't keep this from a top-two spot.

3. Chargers





Simple. Great colors. Well done.

4. Bills





Love it. I just want to crush a dozen wings and shotgun at Labatt Blue after looking at this.

5. Bears

There's a strong legacy here, but their alternate logo with a literal bear would be No. 2 on my list.

6. Packers

So iconic that innumerable high school teams across the country have taken it as their own.

7. Broncos





Super late '90s, but in a good way, like "Dizzy Up the Girl" by the Goo Goo Dolls.

8. Ravens

I'm a fan of purple. It's underutilized in the sports world. The Ravens will do well in Wednesday's uniform rankings, too. Great aesthetics all around!

9. Texans





The most underrated logo in the league?

10. Seahawks





Sneakily very good!

11. Bengals





They should be using their bengal tiger alt logo instead of this, but it works.

12. Eagles





I'm a proponent of midnight green, but the old-school eagle logo is unquestionably better. The Eagles using wings on their helmets instead of this logo is a major win and will help them in my uniform rankings on Wednesday. Still, I like it!

13. Lions





"The Lions? Like the animal? From the circus? They were playing a game? I'm just trying to understand here."



14. Browns





From an on-field perspective, I dig the Browns not having a logo on their helmets. They doubled down on it with this logo. That wouldn't have been my choice. As is a common theme in this story, they have superior alternate logos, including that old-school elf and their Dawg Pound-themed one.

15. Titans





Hanging right around average. As a kid playing "Madden NFL 03" on PS1, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

16. 49ers





There's a classic element here for sure for the team of the '80s, but I'd prefer a little bit more pizzazz!

17. Saints





The fleur-de-lis is a nice nod to New Orleans' French roots.

18. Patriots





This "Elvis" logo is synonymous with winning, but New England's old "Patriot Pat" logo easily clears this.

19. Steelers





Elite name that ranked No. 3 on my list from Monday, but a logo that's just "okay."

20. Vikings





That mustache is Fishtown level.

21. Jets





How about using an actual jet logo like the franchise did upon its inception or an understated jet design that was in use from the '70s through the '90s?

22. Giants





These New Jersey teams don't know what the hell they're doing.

23. Jaguars





Really '90s, but in a way that generates absolutely zero nostalgia. As a comparison in that light, it's the "Under the Table and Dreaming" of NFL logo.

24. Panthers





Bouncing off the Jags blurb, the 1995 expansion era is odd.

25. Falcons





Their '90s logo is infinitely better. Cleaner.

26. Rams





Identity crisis. They don't know what they want to do.

27. Cardinals





A bland, lifeless logo for a bland, lifeless organization.

28. Dolphins





Yet another team where an older logo is much better. Go back to the dolphin wearing a football helmet!

29. Colts





As I wrote in my team name rankings, this theme makes no sense for Indianapolis when its all tied to Baltimore's horse racing scene.

30. Cowboys





Boring and generic.

31. Chiefs





Oof.

32. Commanders





THIS. IS. THE XFL!

