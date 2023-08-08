More Sports:

August 08, 2023

Ranking the best NFL logos

Which NFL franchise has the best team logo? We rank all 32.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
EagleSidelineLogoSB.jpeg Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles' logo at State Farm Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

After Monday's team name rankings, I'm continuing on with my NFL aesthetics lists. I'm tackling team logos now. I am judging only off a team's primarily logo. As I write below, many teams could benefit from using an alternate or throwback logo instead of their primary, but they have no one to blame but themselves. I'll add a short review of each logo as well. 

Let's get after it...

1. Raiders

090920RaidersLogo

Badass. I can hear the legendary NFL Films score in my head. 

2. Buccaneers

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

It's intimidating with unique colors not used throughout the rest of the league. Even the scars of the 2002 NFC Championship Game can't keep this from a top-two spot. 

3. Chargers

090920ChargersLogo2020

Simple. Great colors. Well done. 

4. Bills

090920BillsLogo2020

Love it. I just want to crush a dozen wings and shotgun at Labatt Blue after looking at this. 

5. Bears

051020BearsLogo2020

There's a strong legacy here, but their alternate logo with a literal bear would be No. 2 on my list. 

6. Packers

051020PackersLogo2020

So iconic that innumerable high school teams across the country have taken it as their own. 

7. Broncos 

010321BroncosLogo2020

Super late '90s, but in a good way, like "Dizzy Up the Girl" by the Goo Goo Dolls. 

8. Ravens

Ravenslogo2020

I'm a fan of purple. It's underutilized in the sports world. The Ravens will do well in Wednesday's uniform rankings, too. Great aesthetics all around!

9. Texans

092420Texanslogo2020

The most underrated logo in the league? 

10. Seahawks

051020seahawksLogo2020

Sneakily very good!

11. Bengals

Bengalslogo2020

They should be using their bengal tiger alt logo instead of this, but it works.

12. Eagles

051020EaglesLogo2020

I'm a proponent of midnight green, but the old-school eagle logo is unquestionably better. The Eagles using wings on their helmets instead of this logo is a major win and will help them in my uniform rankings on Wednesday. Still, I like it!

13. Lions

051020LionsLogo2020

"The Lions? Like the animal? From the circus? They were playing a game? I'm just trying to understand here."

14. Browns

Brownslogo2020

From an on-field perspective, I dig the Browns not having a logo on their helmets. They doubled down on it with this logo. That wouldn't have been my choice. As is a common theme in this story, they have superior alternate logos, including that old-school elf and their Dawg Pound-themed one

15. Titans

091020TitansLogo

Hanging right around average. As a kid playing "Madden NFL 03" on PS1, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

16. 49ers

05102049ersLogo2020

There's a classic element here for sure for the team of the '80s, but I'd prefer a little bit more pizzazz! 

17. Saints

051020SaintsLogo2020

The fleur-de-lis is a nice nod to New Orleans' French roots. 

18. Patriots

Patriots-Logo

This "Elvis" logo is synonymous with winning, but New England's old "Patriot Pat" logo easily clears this. 

19. Steelers

Steelerslogo2020

Elite name that ranked No. 3 on my list from Monday, but a logo that's just "okay."

20. Vikings

051020VikingsLogo2020

That mustache is Fishtown level. 

21. Jets

093020JetsLogo2020

How about using an actual jet logo like the franchise did upon its inception or an understated jet design that was in use from the '70s through the '90s?

22. Giants

051020GiantsLogo2020

These New Jersey teams don't know what the hell they're doing.

23. Jaguars

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Really '90s, but in a way that generates absolutely zero nostalgia. As a comparison in that light, it's the "Under the Table and Dreaming" of NFL logo. 

24. Panthers

051020PanthersLogo

Bouncing off the Jags blurb, the 1995 expansion era is odd.

25. Falcons

051020FalconsLogo2020

Their '90s logo is infinitely better. Cleaner. 

26. Rams

051020RamsLogo2020

Identity crisis. They don't know what they want to do.

27. Cardinals

051020CardinalsLogo2020

A bland, lifeless logo for a bland, lifeless organization. 

28. Dolphins

101420DolphinsLogo2020

Yet another team where an older logo is much better. Go back to the dolphin wearing a football helmet!

29. Colts

090920ColtsLogo2020

As I wrote in my team name rankings, this theme makes no sense for Indianapolis when its all tied to Baltimore's horse racing scene. 

30. Cowboys

051020CowboysLogo2020

Boring and generic. 

31. Chiefs

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Oof.

32. Commanders

031222CommandersLogo2022

THIS. IS. THE XFL!

MORE: NFL team name rankings

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dallas Cowboys

Videos

Featured

DSC_4696b_1200x628.jpg

6 unusual sites for you to explore near the Jersey Shore.
Ava_Showboat_2000x1500_with100logo (2).jpg

Ava Gardner Festival will feature film screenings, a reception, new exhibits and heritage tours

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly region dodges tornado threat, but 35,000 people still without power
Philadelphia Storms Tornado

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Eagles

More thoughts on the Eagles' six recent roster moves
080823ZachCunningham

Food & Drink

Pod is back serving sushi again, two years after Kpod rebranding
pod philadelphia

Music

Listen to rap cyphers, DJs and watch break dancers while artists do graffiti during Hip Hop in the Park
Hip Hop in the park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved